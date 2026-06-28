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After Washington, the framework for an agreement?

English
Newsdesk Libnanews
L'auteur: Newsdesk Libnanews
1 min.de lecture
Date de modification:
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在华盛顿之后,协议的框架?
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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.
在华盛顿之后,协议的框架?

No, the spectre of civil war is not returning to Lebanon.
This is a beautiful lure that the Lebanese have understood what the snare of a civil war costs.
No, Israel’s irresistible temptation to incrust south did not end.
Yes, in its negotiations with America, the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to make clear that the southern part of Lebanon was indeed its guarded hunt, a master card which it wielded with delight against a Donald Trump vulnerable by an uncontrolled eagerness to find a way out of the war.
So no, the Washington framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel unfortunately does not loosen the Machiavellic tenaille
who keeps Lebanon, despite him, prisoner of a regional war that is not his own.
Lebanon can only emancipate once the state is sovereign.
The state will be sovereign when it succeeds in adopting a defence policy assumed in the same way as all free and independent countries.
Lebanon will be a free and independent country only when it has an army that is equipped, trained and prioritized to serve the nation.
This army which all citizens, eager for citizenship, call for their wishes, cannot be built without massive help from Europe,
arab countries, organizations and various international bodies..
The civil war had destroyed the state in Lebanon. Hezbollah, for the benefit of Iran, has prospered on its ruins.
Israel has stopped exploiting its shortcomings and violating the integrity of its territory.
Only the sovereignty of its State can bring peace to Lebanon.
Everything else is smoke!

Mona Makki

Translation available inFrancaisالعربيةAllemandEspagnolItalienPortugaisRusseChinois

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在华盛顿之后,协议的框架?
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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IAhttps://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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