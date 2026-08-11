Tyr — The Arc de Triomphe & #038; the El Bass Roman Hippodrome

At the archaeological site of El Bass in Tyre, two exceptional Roman monuments await you. A triumphal arc of 20 meters high, so emblematic that it appeared on the old banknotes of 250 Lebanese pounds. And one of the best preserved Roman hippodromes in the world: 470 meters long, 36,000 spectators, tank races from morning to night where all the blows were allowed — including fights between checkers.
Ranked World Heritage UNESCO since 1984. – Tyre, South Lebanon.
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