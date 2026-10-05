LibnaNEWS Journal of 5 October 2026: Lebanon, region, world, economy
LibnaNEWS newspaper of Monday, October 5, 2026, all essential in 5 minutes!
Lebanon: election law reopened, banking law before the Constitutional Council, Israeli positions in the south, negotiations expected on 20 October
Region: camp David meeting on Iran, Iranian minister of oil resignation, 7 October ceremony in Israel, offensive in Yemen
World: Bolsonaro ahead of Lula in Brazil, Merz in Kyiv, Latvia elections, Barcelona rains
France: blockade of high schools, socialist primary school
US: only 29,000 jobs in September
Economy: Brent at 102 $, kWh generator at 52 840 LL
Unusual: Tsar Samuel back to Sofia, green Ghent canals
All the news on https://libnanews.com
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