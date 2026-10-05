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LibnaNEWS Journal of 5 October 2026: Lebanon, region, world, economy

LibnaNEWS newspaper of Monday, October 5, 2026, all essential in 5 minutes!

Lebanon: election law reopened, banking law before the Constitutional Council, Israeli positions in the south, negotiations expected on 20 October

Region: camp David meeting on Iran, Iranian minister of oil resignation, 7 October ceremony in Israel, offensive in Yemen

World: Bolsonaro ahead of Lula in Brazil, Merz in Kyiv, Latvia elections, Barcelona rains

France: blockade of high schools, socialist primary school

US: only 29,000 jobs in September

Economy: Brent at 102 $, kWh generator at 52 840 LL

Unusual: Tsar Samuel back to Sofia, green Ghent canals

All the news on https://libnanews.com

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