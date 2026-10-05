5 octobre 2026
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LibnaNEWS Journal of 5 October 2026: Lebanon, region, world, economy

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LibnaNEWS Journal of 5 October 2026: Lebanon, region, world, economy Lebanon: election law reopened, banking law..

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LibnaNEWS Journal of 5 October 2026: Lebanon, region, world, economy

LibnaNEWS newspaper of Monday, October 5, 2026, all essential in 5 minutes!

Lebanon: election law reopened, banking law before the Constitutional Council, Israeli positions in the south, negotiations expected on 20 October
Region: camp David meeting on Iran, Iranian minister of oil resignation, 7 October ceremony in Israel, offensive in Yemen
World: Bolsonaro ahead of Lula in Brazil, Merz in Kyiv, Latvia elections, Barcelona rains
France: blockade of high schools, socialist primary school
US: only 29,000 jobs in September
Economy: Brent at 102 $, kWh generator at 52 840 LL
Unusual: Tsar Samuel back to Sofia, green Ghent canals

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Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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