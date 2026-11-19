Marc Daou revives the debate on MEA taxation. Its accounts confirm a profit exemption, but also tax reminders settled in 2024. The texts distinguish air transport, other revenue and reporting obligations. A legal exemption does not mean a general absence of effective tax payments.

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MEA’s taxation returns to the public debate. In a message broadcast Thursday, November 19, MP Marc Daou criticizes Middle East Airlines’ tax exemption. This provision is well reflected in the company’s accounts. However, it does not mean that the company pays no tax: its financial statements of 2024 include the settlement of tax recalls.

The distinction limits controversy. The honourable Member is talking about the tax on profits, in a broader intervention on the benefits granted to the company. On this point, the accounting documents and the texts of the Ministry of Finance make it possible to identify a derogation scheme. They do not allow this legal exemption to be converted into proof of fraud or refusal to pay tax owing.

MEA Taxation: an exemption entered in the accounts

The separate financial statements of Middle East Airlines Airliban SAL, issued as at 31 December 2024, expressly indicate an exemption from income tax. The company invokes Article 5 of text No 144 on income tax. This clarification is reflected in Note 24 on contingent liabilities and liabilities under the heading of taxation.

These accounts were deposited in the British Register Companies House on 14 November 2025. These are the company’s financial statements, not a certification of its tax status by the UK register. They are nevertheless a direct source of the tax treatment claimed by MEA, more precise than the general assertion that the company would not pay « no taxes ».

The perimeter also counts. The document consulted presents the separate accounts of MEA. The same plan should not be automatically assigned to each of its subsidiaries, nor should the company’s profit be confused with the results of all its related companies.

Air transport does not cover all revenue

Decision No. 518/1 of the Ministry of Finance dated 1 June 2012 specifies the scope of the regime applicable to air transport. In particular, it covers revenues from passenger tickets and international freight under the operating conditions laid down in the text. The ownership or rental of the apparatus and its direct operation are subject to these conditions.

The same text distinguishes from other revenue, which does not benefit from this exemption. For certain transactions listed, it retains a flat-rate net profit equal to 2% of revenue, to which the legal rate applies. This figure of 2 % therefore refers to a basis for calculating taxable profit, not a uniform tax rate on revenue.

The decision also maintains a reporting obligation, including where transactions are fully exempt. It deals separately with the possible taxation of distributions of movable capital income. Therefore, the exemption from an activity does not remove all reporting obligations or any other levies that may affect a company.

Tax regulation of £7.8 billion in 2024

MEA’s own accounts provide a concrete element for this distinction. The tax note indicates that the administration examined the financial years 2015 to 2018 during the year 2022. According to the company, the final result of this control was established in 2023, with tax recalls of £7.8 billion. She said she had paid that amount in 2024.

The note does not detail the breakdown of these recalls among the different tax categories. It therefore does not allow them to be reclassified as income tax. But this declared regulation contradicts the reading that MEA would be exempt from any tax payment. No dollar amount shall be deducted from this amount in pounds, for lack of any indication allowing a relevant conversion for the whole settlement.

At the close of 2024, the accounts also state that fiscal years 2019 to 2024 remain subject to tax control. They report periods not examined under VAT and social security. An uncontrolled period does not establish any hidden debt or irregularity. It means that the situation can still be examined by the relevant bodies.

What the debate still needs to do

Marc Daou’s criticism raises the question of maintaining the tax advantage, distinct from that of complying with existing obligations. Removing a legal exemption involves amending the applicable framework. A parliamentary proposal, a political request and an amendment that entered into force do not produce the same effects.

The 2024 accounts are not enough to verify the profit amounts mentioned for 2025 in today’s controversy. Nor can they be used to quantify the revenue resulting from the removal of the exemption: the tax base, the deductible expenses and the rules used should be known. The next expected clarification therefore concerns the exact scope of any reform and its legislative status.

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