The 6 p.m. update on South Lebanon, the Berri and Geagea statements, the Berlin consultations after Shenzhen, the decision on Rohingya and children exposed to conflict. This edition distinguishes between the confirmed facts, the political demands and the diplomatic results that remain to be verified this Thursday.

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Documented demolitions in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, new positions taken by Nabih Berri and Samir Geagea, and then the Berlin consultations after the Shenzhen summit: these are the main facts of this Thursday 19 November. Internationally, the decision of the International Court of Justice on the Rohingya and a report on children exposed to conflict also mark the day.

South Lebanon: Houses demolished in Zawtar

Israeli army bulldozers demolished at least one building in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Nabatiyah district, on Thursday. Field reports and photographs document these operations. They attest to the continuation of demolitions already reported the previous days in that locality.

The total number of buildings affected, the precise time of operations and a possible human assessment are not established. These destructions must be distinguished from the strikes reported in the morning in Qantara and in the area of Ain al-Samahiyah, between Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Mayfadoun.

In Kfarchouba, the morning dispatch reported artillery fire and then an air strike on the northern outskirts of the village. Scrap has reached the vicinity of homes and property damage has been reported. The dispatch did not mention any injuries at this stage. These details concern the morning events, not another attack at the time of this bulletin.

Berri defends the army and refuses a buffer zone

In his message preceding the 83rd anniversary of Independence, Nabih Berri states that the South must remain Lebanese and belong to its inhabitants. The Speaker of the House rejects its transformation into a buffer zone. He called for Israeli withdrawal, dignified return of the inhabitants, reconstruction and release of the prisoners.

Berri also calls on the army to provide the necessary resources for its missions. He denounces the campaigns involving his actions and sacrifices. Its text presents independence as a daily responsibility, beyond the commemoration of 22 November. It does not announce any additional military budget or new deployment.

Geagea calls for an expansion of the northern survey

Samir Geagea calls for the hearing of Hezbollah’s military and security officials after the prosecution of five people arrested between Bcharré, Kura and Batrun. The Chief of the Lebanese Forces believes that the investigation must go beyond the only group questioned.

He claims that the five individuals recognized their membership in Hezbollah and that party officials requested their release. These claims remain attributed to Geagea. Its statement does not constitute a judicial summons and does not prejudge the guilt of the persons accused, who are entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Resolution 1701: an in camera meeting at the United Nations

The Security Council programme today includes closed consultations on the report on resolution 1701 at 5 p.m. Beirut time. This is not an announced vote. No verified public results of these consultations are included in this edition. Enrolment in the programme alone does not allow a new decision to be made by the Council.

Berlin takes over the diplomatic role of Shenzhen

In Berlin, consultations began with a meeting of Volodymyr Zelensky with Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron and Andy Burnham, the leaders of the three E3 countries. The German Chancellor had previously received American envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. This meeting is an effective step, distinct from the announcement of their travel.

Support for Ukraine and security guarantees are at the heart of the volunteer coalition. No verified collective agreement is presented in this edition. A press conference was announced at 6.15 p.m., Beirut time, after the schedule of this bulletin.

Earlier, Beijing issued the summit declaration between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The three leaders plan a dialogue on nuclear risks and an increase in the supply of refined petroleum products. The text does not quantify this increase and does not announce a ceasefire in Ukraine or Iran.

Rohingyas: ICJ recognizes genocide in Myanmar

On Thursday, the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya. The Gambia ‘ s proceedings concern Myanmar ‘ s obligations under the Genocide Convention.

The decision concerns the responsibility of a State. It does not constitute an individual criminal conviction, which is subject to another procedure and other courts. No unverified details of votes, repairs or their modalities are added here.

589 million children near conflict

Save the Children published an analysis of 589 million children living in 2025 less than 50 kilometres from a deadly conflict event. This represents 23.4% of the world’s child population. This figure measures a geographical proximity to violence, not a number of victims.

The report also highlights the obstacles to assistance. The United Nations verified 8,322 incidents of denial of humanitarian access to children by 2025. An incident may involve several children; These two indicators cannot therefore be added together.

Greenland: Danish Parliament approves defence agreement

The Folketing approved the Greenland Defence Agreement by 109 votes, with no objection or abstention. The Greenland Parliament agreed on 3 November. The text supplements the 1951 defence framework with the United States.

The Danish vote is not enough to prove an already effective entry into force. The parliamentary communiqué still presents the official notification in Washington as the stage to complete the ratification; he does not announce his dispatch.

Archive photo: Nabih Berri, Libnanews image bank. Illustration of the Lebanese political aspect; This photograph does not represent the field events of November 19.

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