In the United States, the Thanksgiving basket for ten people reaches $58.63, according to Farm Bureau. Surveys at the beginning of November show an annual increase of around 6%. This survey compares a precise list of races, without representing any inflation or guaranteeing the price paid by each family in store.

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In the United States, the traditional Thanksgiving basket for ten people reached $58.63 in 2026, according to the survey published on 18 November by the American Farm Bureau Federation. It increases by about 6% year-on-year, while remaining below the peak of $64.05 in 2022.

Thanksgiving: a precise list of races

The 16-pound frozen turkey costs an average of $23.68. The basket includes stuffing, sweet potatoes, bread rolls, vegetables and pumpkin pie. Adding ham, potatoes and green beans brings the total to $81.72.

Surveys were conducted in the first week of November, both in stores and online, in the fifty states and in Puerto Rico. Volunteers are looking for the best prices, without special promotional coupons or offers conditioned on bundled purchases.

This informal survey compares a constant list of foods. It therefore does not measure the full budget of a reception or general inflation. Promotions offered closer to the party can also change the bill actually paid.

Illustration: roasted turkey, November 25, 2021. Mark Miller / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Whole picture, Libnanews dressing under the same license.

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