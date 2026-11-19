Fall for Print returns to the Beirut Art Center from November 20-22. The exhibition brings together publishers, artists and printers around books, zines and archives. A photographic publication with Wide Open Newspapers accompanies this second edition, organized in Jisr el-Wati by Myriam Atallah and Joseph Kesrouani together.

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The artist’s book in Beirut has an appointment with its readers from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 November. The Beirut Art Center announces the second edition of Fall for Print, dedicated to independent publishing and print arts. The event takes place in Jisr el-Wati, in the centre’s premises, and not in the general book fair.

Books, small self-published magazines or « zines », prints, catalogues and archival documents make up the scope of this meeting. The presence of printers and workshops also places manufacturing at the heart of the program. It is not just about exposing finished books: publication practices are themselves part of the subject of the show.

The artist’s book in Beirut, between publishers and workshops

The house Kaph Books confirms its participation and the dates 20-22 November on its own calendar. His announcement presents an open appointment for small publishing houses, print workshops, collectives of risography and initiatives led by artists. Institutional publications and collections of printed materials are also included.

The list published by the Beirut Art Center includes the Arab Image Foundation, Dar Onboz, Samandal Comics, Waraq, Safar Journal and Kaph Books. It brings together several activities of the book: photography, comics, graphic design, publishing and printing. The event is organized by Myriam Atallah and Joseph Kesrouani.

A photographic journal with Wide Open Newspapers

This second edition announces a publication with Wide Open Newspapers. Photographers based in Lebanon contributed to this newspaper composed solely of images. The project focuses on the transformations of a photograph from digital circulation to printing.

The device combines silver and digital photographs, recovered images, archives and photographic manipulations. The programme also includes discussions, presentations, book launches and performance. These appointments accompany the living room; they do not yet constitute a record of meetings carried out.

Three days in Jisr el-Wati

The place announced is the Beirut Art Center, Safe Building, street 93, zone 66 Adlieh, in Jisr el-Wati, near Corniche an-Nahr. The dates correspond between the center and Kaph Books. However, the time ranges published in the various calendars are not uniform. In order to prepare a visit, the updated programme of the centre must therefore take precedence over the timetables set out in the lists of events.

The show is scheduled to open on Friday, November 20th. On Thursday evening, the ads consulted do not yet allow to describe the attendance, sales or actual holding of the scheduled appointments during the weekend.

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