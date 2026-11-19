Joseph Aoun asks for a safe holiday plan, with protection of frequented places, organization of traffic and measurements on the road to the airport. Truck schedules remain to be specified. The Minister of the Interior must convene the Central Security Council to prepare for practical implementation.

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Joseph Aoun asked on Thursday, November 19, to prepare a safe plan for the celebrations in Lebanon. At Baabda, military and security officials were instructed to protect frequented areas, traffic and access to the airport. The Ministry of the Interior has yet to organize their implementation.

The President of the Republic presided over the meeting in the afternoon, in the presence of Defence Ministers Michel Menassa and Interior Ministers Ahmad Hajjar. The army commander, Rodolphe Haykal, and the leaders of the main security services participated. The discussions focused on their status reports and arrangements to prepare for the approaching holidays.

A safe holiday plan to prepare

The Presidency report sets out several priorities. Aoun calls for an increased presence around places of worship, markets, tourist centres and public facilities. It also calls on services to better share information and focus on prevention, rather than waiting for incidents to intervene.

These guidelines are not yet a detailed mechanism announced to the inhabitants. The text does not provide a starting date, additional staff or list of restrictions. Nor does it indicate a specific threat to a particular place or event.

Traffic, heavy goods vehicles and airport road

Traffic occupies an important place in presidential orders. Aoun calls for an exceptional organisation to limit traffic jams during the holidays. In particular, it calls for a timetable setting out the timetable for truck traffic, a safe presence at congestion points and special provisions on the airport road.

However, no niche for heavy goods vehicles is published in this report. Motorists and carriers therefore do not have at this stage a new regulatory timetable communicated at the end of the meeting. The President requested his preparation; the text does not announce the entry into force.

Crime prevention and coordination of services

The Head of State also stressed the fight against theft, crime, disorderly shooting and illegal possession of weapons. It calls for the application of the law without the protection of offenders. His intervention concerns the missions of the services and does not refer to persons involved in a particular procedure.

Finally, Aoun calls on those responsible to take into account the impact of regional tensions on internal security. He said that citizens must feel the presence of institutions in all regions, especially in the South. The record does not present this request as the announcement of a new military operation.

The Minister of the Interior must convene the Central Security Council to translate these guidelines into concrete provisions. This meeting is the next announced step. Travel arrangements and any instructions to the public remain to be specified.

Illustration: portrait of Joseph Aoun, photo bank Libnanews. This image does not show the meeting of November 19, 2026. Date of shooting and photographer not informed.

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