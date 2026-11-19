In France, Public Health France estimates hospitalizations avoided by influenza vaccination among seniors. Published on November 19, this study covers three winter seasons. His calculation combines hospital data, immunization coverage and efficacy. It has limits, without measuring certain individual protection or the Lebanese situation.

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Influenza vaccination would have prevented an average of 9,073 hospitalizations per season in people aged 65 and over in France. Public Health France published this estimate on 19 November, for winters 2023-2024 to 2025-2026. The 95% confidence interval ranges from 7,797 to 10,312.

Influenza vaccination: a collective estimate

The calculation combines recorded hospitalizations, immunization coverage and measured efficacy against symptomatic infections diagnosed in city labs. It therefore does not constitute an individual count of patients whose hospitalization would certainly have been prevented.

The study estimates the avoided admissions to 8,315 in 2023-2024, 11,732 in 2024-2025 and 7,145 in 2025-2026. Hospital data from the past season remain preliminary.

Limits that may underestimate the benefit

Efficacy against symptomatic infection does not accurately measure protection against hospitalization. The calculation also excludes indirect protection and some uncoded complications such as influenza. The authors indicate that these limits may underestimate the vaccine benefit.

These results concern seniors in France, not all ages nor Lebanon. Work still needs to assess the deaths avoided and the additional benefit of improved vaccines.

Photo of generic illustration, without vaccine identified or confirmed French location. Karolina Kaboompics / Pexels. Composition Libnanews.

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