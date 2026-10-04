The village outside of time, Northern Lebanon Duma, in northern Lebanon: the village where time seems to have stopped. Perched at 1000 meters in the district of Batrun, it is known for its houses..

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The village out of time, North Lebanon

Duma, North Lebanon: the village where time seems to have stopped. Perched at 1000 meters in the district of Batrun, it is known for its houses with red roof tiles and its Ottoman facades with triple arcades, for many prior to the First World War. Its old souk, once an economic lung of the region, still keeps its wooden doors. Surrounded by the summits between Qadisha and Batrun, Duma also served as a decor for « Safar Barlik » with Fairuz in 1967 and « And now we go where » from Nadine Labaki in 2010 — faithful to himself for generations.

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