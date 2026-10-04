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News of the week: Lebanon, Middle East, world (28 Sept. – 4 Oct. 2026)

The newspaper of the week LibnaNEWS in 2 minutes, with voice off.

South reconstruction: 23 invitations to tender in Nabatiyah, needs beyond the capacity of the State

« Unicef: An endless nightmare », 261 children killed since 2 March

Nabatiyah al-Fawqa: soldier seriously injured, three civilians injured

Building permits: -32.47 per cent over seven months

Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi: a secret visit that worries Tehran

Iran warns the UAE

Morocco: protests in 45 cities

G7 releases up to 100 million barrels of oil

Kyiv: two large bridges affected in 48 hours

Chapters

0:00 Southern reconstruction

0:09 Needs beyond the State

0:18 Unicef: an endless nightmare

0:32 War and children

0:43 One soldier injured in the South

0:54 Construction: the brake stroke

1:12 Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi

1:22 Iran warns the UAE

1:31 Qassem refuses any negotiation

1:43 Morocco: Street Against Standardization

1:50 G7 Opens Oil Reserves

2:02 Kyiv: two bridges affected

2:08 See you next week

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