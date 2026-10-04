4 octobre 2026
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News of the Week: Lebanon, Middle East, World (28 Sept. – 4 Oct. 2026)

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 5 views

News of the week: Lebanon, Middle East, world (28 Sep. – 4 Oct. 2026) South reconstruction: 23 calls..

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News of the week: Lebanon, Middle East, world (28 Sept. – 4 Oct. 2026)

The newspaper of the week LibnaNEWS in 2 minutes, with voice off.

South reconstruction: 23 invitations to tender in Nabatiyah, needs beyond the capacity of the State
« Unicef: An endless nightmare », 261 children killed since 2 March
Nabatiyah al-Fawqa: soldier seriously injured, three civilians injured
Building permits: -32.47 per cent over seven months
Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi: a secret visit that worries Tehran
Iran warns the UAE
Morocco: protests in 45 cities
G7 releases up to 100 million barrels of oil
Kyiv: two large bridges affected in 48 hours

Chapters
0:00 Southern reconstruction
0:09 Needs beyond the State
0:18 Unicef: an endless nightmare
0:32 War and children
0:43 One soldier injured in the South
0:54 Construction: the brake stroke
1:12 Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi
1:22 Iran warns the UAE
1:31 Qassem refuses any negotiation
1:43 Morocco: Street Against Standardization
1:50 G7 Opens Oil Reserves
2:02 Kyiv: two bridges affected
2:08 See you next week

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Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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