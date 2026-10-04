News of the week: Lebanon, Middle East, world (28 Sept. – 4 Oct. 2026)
The newspaper of the week LibnaNEWS in 2 minutes, with voice off.
South reconstruction: 23 invitations to tender in Nabatiyah, needs beyond the capacity of the State
« Unicef: An endless nightmare », 261 children killed since 2 March
Nabatiyah al-Fawqa: soldier seriously injured, three civilians injured
Building permits: -32.47 per cent over seven months
Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi: a secret visit that worries Tehran
Iran warns the UAE
Morocco: protests in 45 cities
G7 releases up to 100 million barrels of oil
Kyiv: two large bridges affected in 48 hours
Chapters
0:00 Southern reconstruction
0:09 Needs beyond the State
0:18 Unicef: an endless nightmare
0:32 War and children
0:43 One soldier injured in the South
0:54 Construction: the brake stroke
1:12 Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi
1:22 Iran warns the UAE
1:31 Qassem refuses any negotiation
1:43 Morocco: Street Against Standardization
1:50 G7 Opens Oil Reserves
2:02 Kyiv: two bridges affected
2:08 See you next week
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