South Lebanon: UNIFIL approved 110 projects in four years

UNIFIL reports 110 approved projects in 115 locations over four years. His term of office ended on 31 December 2026, before a withdrawal phase.

8

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

UNIFIL indicates that it has approved 110 quick-impact projects in 115 locations in southern Lebanon over four years, with approximately 1.5 million beneficiaries. This balance sheet accompanies the last months of his term of office, which is due on 31 December 2026.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon released these figures on 2 November. According to its spokesman, Kandice Ardiel, almost half of the projects concern the extension of state authority. Others include essential services, conflict management and trust among local actors.

Daily jobs and services

The presence of the mission also causes hundreds of local employees and service providers to work at its bases. Kandice Ardiel points out that these jobs have enabled us to build career paths, acquire skills and establish links, in a country weakened since the economic crisis of 2019 and by successive conflicts.

UNIFIL believes that its support to public hospitals, the Lebanese Red Cross, Civil Defence and municipal water networks will continue to serve the population after its departure.UNIFIL assessment of 2 November.

Needs identified with municipalities

In a previous point published on 23 October, the mission detailed several recent interventions: distribution of food parcels and hygiene kits by municipalities, delivery of medicines to the Lebanese Red Cross in Tyre, support for solar energy and computer equipment for public schools.

Blue Helmets also participate in repairs to water and road networks. Mine and unexploded ordnance awareness sessions are organized for students and agricultural workers, including during harvests.

Kandice Ardiel states that projects are defined and conducted with local authorities, mainly municipalities and their unions. These actions accompany the monitoring, liaison and support missions to the Lebanese Armed Forces provided for in resolution 1701.UNIFIL item of 23 October.

As early as July, UNIFIL had reported medical equipment support to Tibnin Government Hospital and work on water systems serving dozens of communities. It also highlighted the risks posed by explosive remnants of fighting to residents returning to their villages and lands.UNIFIL item of 16 July.

An anticipated withdrawal after the end of the mandate

The end of the mandate does not correspond to the immediate departure of all peacekeepers. Resolution 2790, adopted by the Security Council on 28 August 2025, last extended the mission until 31 December 2026. From that date onwards, it provides for a reduction in the number of staff and an orderly and secure withdrawal, to be completed within one year.

During this phase, UNIFIL maintains specific functions, including the protection of its personnel and facilities, the extraction of personnel at risk and a contribution, within its capabilities, to the protection of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian assistance under civilian leadership.

The text provides for consultation with the Lebanese Government and coordination with the contributing countries. It also calls for increased international support to the Lebanese Army for its sustainable deployment south of the Litani River.Security Council resolution 2790.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews