The Forgotten Feast of Lebanon: The Day Gouraud proclaimed Greater Lebanon
1 September 1920: from the porch of the Residence des Pins, General Gouraud gave birth to modern Lebanon. A founding date that almost nobody celebrates anymore.
The forgotten festival of Lebanon: the day when Gouraud proclaimed Greater Lebanon .
The Forgotten Feast of Lebanon: The Day Gouraud proclaimed Greater Lebanon
1 September 1920: from the porch of the Residence des Pins, General Gouraud gave birth to modern Lebanon. A founding date that almost nobody celebrates anymore.
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.All articles by this author →
Libnanews was founded in 2006 and covers the political, economic, judicial, cultural and social life of Lebanon.
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