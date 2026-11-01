The forgotten festival of Lebanon: the day when Gouraud proclaimed Greater Lebanon .

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The Forgotten Feast of Lebanon: The Day Gouraud proclaimed Greater Lebanon

1 September 1920: from the porch of the Residence des Pins, General Gouraud gave birth to modern Lebanon. A founding date that almost nobody celebrates anymore.

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