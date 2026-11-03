Syria: More than five million commercial documents to digitize

Syria plans to digitize more than five million commercial documents. The programme must simplify business processes. A separate agreement concerns land registers in five governorates. Both projects have separate budgets and remain at the announced target stage, with no public performance report available.

4

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Syria plans to digitize more than five million historical business-related documents. According to SANA of 1 November 2026, this volume is included in the plan to modernize their registration. This is an announced goal, not files already processed.

The programme involves the Ministry of Industry, Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, the US State Department and Creative Associates International. Its announced budget is $1 million, for up to six months.

Remote commercial approaches

The system provides for a data centre, a platform to register companies and agencies remotely, as well as the connection of fourteen directions. It targets 500,000 investors and businesses. This number of potential beneficiaries differs from the volume of archives.

In a dispatch dated 3 November 2026, SANA provides technical precision. Mohammad Hamish, head of Creative in Syria, explains that the project will build on the existing registration platform for local companies. The work must therefore also review and simplify the current procedures.

Services for foreign firms, their branches and agencies need to be improved. Training must prepare officers to manage, operate and maintain the system. These details describe the work planned. They do not constitute a commissioning balance.

A separate land agreement

Another project concerns real estate registers. SANA of 2 November 2026 reports the signing of a protocol between the Ministry of Local Administration and Environment and Creative. The U.S. State Department provides the announced funding.

Its $2 million envelope is intended to equip five archiving centres. They are planned in Damascus, Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Hama and Raqqa governorates. A data centre must also be established in Damascus.

Minister Mohammad Anjarani mentioned about six months of execution and the start of work in the next phase. Specialized teams and local training are planned. The department presents this project as a first step, to be followed by other projects.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews