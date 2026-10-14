15 octobre 2026
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BYBLOS, EASTERN CITY — 7,000 years of history in Lebanon

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 9 views

BYBLOS, EASTERN CITY — 7,000 years of history in Lebanon Byblos, one of the oldest cities continuously inhabited in the world. From its cross ramparts of the 12th century to its Cathedral of Saint John (1115), through the..

BYBLOS, CITÉ ÉTERNELLE — 7000 ans d’histoire au Liban
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BYBLOS, EASTERN CITY — 7,000 years of history in Lebanon

Byblos, one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the world. From its 12th century cross-walled walls to its Saint John Cathedral (1115), through the Sultan Abdul Majid Mosque and its restored pedestrian souks, the city saw Phoenicians, Egyptians, Persians, Greeks, Romans and Crusaders pass through. It is here that the Phoenician alphabet, ancestor of ours — and Byblos gives its name to the Bible. UNESCO World Heritage.

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