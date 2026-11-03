Midterms: Georgia prepares countdown

Georgia is preparing the election evening while the Americans are continuing the midterm vote. Brad Raffensperger announced more than 775,000 voters on Tuesday in this state during his afternoon point. In Fulton, the electoral council must examine a particular procedure for 1,069 ballots after two breakdowns during the advance voting. Misguided text messages also circulate on polling sites. In North Carolina, the authorities are considering possible extensions, which may delay the publication of the first results.

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Item on 3 November 2026, at 2240 hours Beirut time (2040 hours UTC).Georgia is preparing the midterm count as the vote continues. Brad Raffensperger, his Secretary of State, announced more than 775,000 voters for Tuesday’s only day at his 14:45 local time point, 21:45 in Beirut. In Fulton, electoral officials propose a special procedure for 1,069 ballots registered during the advance voting. In North Carolina, technical incidents led the electoral authority to examine an extension of some offices. None of these elements yet makes it possible to allocate the federal seats at stake in these states.

In Georgia, authorities organize midterm evening

The balance sheet provided by Brad Raffensperger concerns the votes cast on Tuesday, not a partisan result. He added to the ballot papers. At the same conference, the Republican official said that the average waiting in the offices remained less than five minutes.

An office in Rockbridge Elementary School, Gwinnett County, suspended its operation for seven minutes. A safety exercise in the school resulted in this interruption. The electoral authority awaits a judicial decision on a possible extension beyond the normal 7 p.m. closure.

Two elections focus on this state. Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff defends his seat against Republican Mike Collins. For the Georgian government, Democratic Keisha Lance Bottoms faces Republican Rick Jackson. Participation figures do not give the distribution of votes among these candidates.

In a Tuesday morning interview, Jon Ossoff presented the mobilisation as the expression of a need for change. Rick Jackson, interviewed after his vote, said he would hand it over to God.

Fulton: two failures, two proposed procedures

In a note dated Tuesday, Nadine Williams, Chief Electoral Officer for Fulton County, describes the two incidents that occurred during the advance vote. The first hit the Mechanicsville library on October 21. An accidental power outage stopped a scanner after recording 361 bulletins.

State technicians do not recommend loading memory cards because of the risk of data alteration. The proposed procedure is to re-scan the paper bulletins.

The second incident dates back to October 26, at the Hugh C. Conley Recreation Center. The scanner indicated a paper fill without apparent blocking. Officers withdrew from service after 708 ballots. For this batch, technicians first recommend transferring memory cards to another device. If the transfer fails, the paper newsletters will be scanned.

The electoral council is to review these methods at 6.30 p.m. local time. Nadine Williams plans to commence operations between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., subject to his agreement. The treatment must take place in front of the public and observers. Brad Raffensperger stated Tuesday morning that he did not anticipate any delay in the results due to these audits.

Deceptive SMS reports in the same county

Fulton also warned against messages announcing a change of voting location to the locals. The county says it didn’t send those text messages. He asked voters to check their office with the official Georgia My Voter or the electoral administration.

The alert concerns the origin and content of these messages. It does not demonstrate that the offices have actually changed address. No identity of author was established in the information provided by the county.

North Carolina: Schedules under review

In North Carolina, the electoral council convened an emergency meeting at 2 p.m. local time to discuss extensions. Its agenda mentions offices in seven counties: Columbus, Gates, Lenoir, Watauga, Wilkes, Wilson and Hertford. It includes the site of Appalachian State University in Boone and two schools in Wilson.

This list is a meeting schedule, not a decision to extend all the sites cited. In its morning review, the administration reported technical problems in four counties. She had indicated that these incidents were resolved. At this point, no final decision on these extensions could be confirmed in the official communications consulted.

The usual closure is at 7.30 p.m., or 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday in Beirut. Officials had warned that an extension could also delay the dissemination of State results. The hypothesis suggested during the day was until 8:30 p.m. local time. This gap remained an eventuality, not a new general confirmed schedule.

In particular, the State elects a senator. Democratic Roy Cooper and Republican Michael Whatley are among the candidates for the seat left vacant by Thom Tillis.

In California, the election after the refusal of the Supreme Court

The vote is also taking place after a court decision taken on Monday. The Supreme Court rejected the federal government’s urgent request for approximately 20,000 people on Californian lists. The Trump administration wanted postal newsletters eventually returned by these people to be separated and not counted before verification. She presented them as possible non-citizens.

The order of 2 November refuses the injunction sought during the appeal. It is not a final decision on the whole dispute. Californian Secretary of State Shirley Weber welcomed this refusal and called on voters to vote. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that the State would continue to defend electoral proceedings.

Future decisions expected

The Fulton meeting is scheduled for 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Beirut. The vote must normally be completed half an hour later in Georgia. Local decisions on extensions and validation of counting procedures will precede the first publication of results. The totals broadcast during the night will remain provisional until the checks and certification provided by the competent authorities.

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