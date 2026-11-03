Mark Twain in Baalbeck: « No human work equals them »
In 1867, the American writer discovered the ruins of Baalbeck and didn’t care as much as he marveled — before making it one of the most read chapters of his first bestseller.
Mark Twain in Baalbeck: « No human work equals them » In 1867, the American writer discovered the ruins of Baalbeck and mocked as much as he marveled — before making it one of the chapters..
Mark Twain in Baalbeck: « No human work equals them »
In 1867, the American writer discovered the ruins of Baalbeck and didn’t care as much as he marveled — before making it one of the most read chapters of his first bestseller.
history · Lebanon · Libnanews · marktwain
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.All articles by this author →
Libnanews was founded in 2006 and covers the political, economic, judicial, cultural and social life of Lebanon.
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