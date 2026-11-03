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Mark Twain in Baalbeck: « No human work equals them »

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 6 views

Mark Twain in Baalbeck: « No human work equals them » In 1867, the American writer discovered the ruins of Baalbeck and mocked as much as he marveled — before making it one of the chapters..

Mark Twain à Baalbeck : « aucune œuvre humaine ne les égale » 🏛️
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Mark Twain in Baalbeck: « No human work equals them »

In 1867, the American writer discovered the ruins of Baalbeck and didn’t care as much as he marveled — before making it one of the most read chapters of his first bestseller.

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Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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