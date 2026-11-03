Mark Twain in Baalbeck: « No human work equals them » In 1867, the American writer discovered the ruins of Baalbeck and mocked as much as he marveled — before making it one of the chapters..

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Mark Twain in Baalbeck: « No human work equals them »

In 1867, the American writer discovered the ruins of Baalbeck and didn’t care as much as he marveled — before making it one of the most read chapters of his first bestseller.

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