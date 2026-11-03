Bassora: Oil companies warn about pollution

In Basra, the Iraqi Ministry of the Environment announces legal measures against international oil companies. A separate meeting addressed emissions and industrial waters. The file also highlights the energy cost of flaring, while new air and water monitoring stations are also announced.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

In Basra, international oil companies face a warning from the Iraqi Ministry of Environment. According to Shafaq News, on 2 November 2026, Sarwa Abdelwahed announced legal measures related to the pollution of their activities.

The minister spoke with Governor Assaad Al-Eidani. It asked operators to apply the same environmental standards as in their countries of origin.

The record does not name any international undertaking concerned. It does not mention a judgment or a numerical sanction. The declaration therefore indicates an intention to act, without making it possible to conclude a conviction.

A meeting on emissions and industrial waters

In a separate dispatch of November 2, 2026, Nina reported a meeting with Bassem Abdelkarim, managing director of Basra Oil Company. Trade focused on gaseous emissions and water associated with extraction. The environmental effects of oil activities were also included in the program.

Sarwa Abdelwahed requested further coordination between his ministry and the company. The Director affirmed his willingness to cooperate and to comply with existing standards. However, this general commitment does not detail the corrective work, cost or schedule.

Flaring, a national energy issue

The World Bank’s 2026 report on flaring provides national lighting. Iraq burned 24 billion cubic metres of gas in 2025. This volume represented four times its gas imports in the same year, estimated at six billion cubic metres.

This data describes a lost resource. They do not measure the exposure of the inhabitants of Bassora to pollutants. The World Bank highlights regulatory, financial and infrastructure barriers to gas recovery. Its collection and processing could increase energy supply.

According to Shafaq News, local authorities have also approved the provision of air and water monitoring stations. The advertisement is not valid for confirmation of their commissioning.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews