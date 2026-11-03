Iran: Nuclear Doctrine in Debate · Global Voices

In Iran, Mohsen Rezai claims that no new official decision alters nuclear doctrine. Manouchehr Mottaki pleads to review accession to the non-proliferation treaty under the authority of the guide. Their statements, dated 31 October and 1 November, shed light on a separate political debate on a formal procedure for withdrawing the Treaty.

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Iran’s nuclear doctrine raises calls for revision, but Mohsen Rezai claims that no new official decision has been taken. The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council spoke on public television. Press TV reports on October 31, 2026.

In its November 2, 2026 edition, Mehr reports the words of former minister and deputy Manouchehr Mottaki. The day before, he called for a review of accession to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. He referred the decision back to the guide.

Rezai confirms debate on nuclear doctrine

The Iranian official referred to a discussion on the policy to be followed in the event of a resumption of war. At the same time, he stressed the absence of a new government decision. He also recalled that Iran remained a member of the NPT and intended to assert its rights in possible nuclear discussions.

Mottaki calls for a review of accession to the NPT

Member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, Mottaki spoke on Sunday evening, November 1. He considered that Iran had received little benefit from its membership.

In his view, Members would unanimously approve a review if requested by the authorities. This perspective remains his assessment of a future vote. His intervention defends a political orientation and place it under the authority of the guide, presented as the final decision-maker.

A parliamentary initiative announced in September

The debate on the Treaty already preceded these interventions. Press TV reported this initiative on September 20, 2026. MP Hossein-Ali Haji Deligani had announced the tabling of a draft withdrawal in the Parliament office. He requested a triple-emergency review.

At that time, the text was awaiting the agreement of the Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to the MP. The agreement was intended to allow for a debate in open session. The stage reported was therefore that of filing and applying for inclusion in the agenda.

International procedure for leaving the treaty

A parliamentary appeal or declaration on doctrine thus falls outside the scope of the international notification provided for in the treaty. The procedure concerns the legal commitments of a State. It does not itself demonstrate the manufacture or possession of a nuclear weapon.

Leaving the NPT initiates an international procedure. Article X provides for a right of withdrawal for extraordinary events related to the Treaty. The State must consider that they undermine its supreme interests.

The text of the Treaty, published by the United Nations, then requires notification of withdrawal. The other States Parties and the United Nations Security Council are the addressees. This notification must take place three months in advance and specify the events invoked.

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