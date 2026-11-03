Journalists killed: 86% of impunity goes back to

UNESCO estimates that 86 per cent of cases of journalists killed since 2006 remain unresolved. Its separate assessment for 2024 and 2025 recorded 189 deaths, 127 of them in countries in conflict. The organization calls for enhanced protection and judicial investigations, while States’ responses are decreasing.

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Impunity for crimes against journalists is rising again. Inpublished on november 2, 2026UNESCO estimates that 86% of follow-up cases remain unresolved, compared with 85% in the previous assessment. The organisation presents this upturn as a break in the gradual decline of this indicator since 2012. It is accompanied by an increase in deaths recorded in connection with journalistic activity.

The death rate is 2024 and 2025, not 2026: 189 journalists, media professionals and content producers engaged in journalistic activity were killed, 20 per cent more than in the previous two years. Of these, 127 were killed in countries in conflict.

Two numbers that don’t measure the same thing

The 86 per cent rate does not apply only to the 189 deaths of the last two years. TheuNESCO Discussion Paperthis is reflected in the follow-up of cases registered between 2006 and 2025. Cases remain pending, without resolution or updated judicial information.

The collection of such information also depends on the responses of States. Of 78 UNESCO requests, 48 received a response in 2026: 40 substantive responses and eight acknowledgements of receipt. The response rate thus reached 62%, compared with 80% in the previous year. Thus, an administrative response does not necessarily constitute a judicial advance.

What a « solved » case means

TheuNESCO Observatory methodit is based on several sources to verify that a death can be linked to journalistic work. Records that do not yet meet the criteria remain monitored. However, the status of judicial investigations is based on information provided by the States concerned.

The category « resolved » does not always correspond to a sentence executed: it may include the death of a suspect before the trial or a procedure that established that there was no link to journalistic activity. Conversely, a case may remain unresolved when an appeal continues or all suspects have not been tried. The lack of information provided to the organization alone does not prove that no judicial action has taken place.

These definitions explain why balance sheets based on different criteria or periods do not add up.

Conflicts and drones exacerbate risks

The report notes 50 journalists killed by drone strikes in 2024-2025, representing about 40 per cent of deaths in conflict countries. This percentage concerns this subset and not all journalists killed in the world. UNESCO also reports attacks on several professionals, including in workplaces or temporary reporting centres.

The regional distribution of the biennial balance sheet places the Arab States first, with 97 deaths, ahead of Latin America and the Caribbean, with 37. These regional categories do not in themselves designate those responsible for the deaths and do not replace the examination of each case.

Protection mechanisms and investigations

In itsintroduction of the reportUNESCO in Mexico insists on strengthening investigations, prosecutions and protection mechanisms. She referred to specialized protocols, means for victims and adaptation to threats against women journalists. Job insecurity can also limit access to training, security equipment and legal support.

UNESCO thus combines the prevention of attacks and judicial follow-up to establish responsibilities. The report will be considered in19 and 20 november 2026by the Intergovernmental Council of the International Programme for the Development of Communication.

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