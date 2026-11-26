The Saudi Arabian-led coalition attributed the Houthis two missiles fired at Riyadh. She says she intercepted two drones separately in the east of the kingdom.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Saudi-led coalition announced on Thursday 26 November that it had intercepted two missiles fired at Riyadh. She attributed the launch to the Houthis of Yemen. The first statement did not provide any human or material assessment for the capital.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki stated that both aircraft had been destroyed by air defence. Residents of Riyadh heard detonations in the night after an air threat alert from Saudi Civil Defence. The alert was lifted shortly thereafter. The coalition then announced a separate interception of two drones in the eastern province. These reports do not report damage in the capital.

Red Sea ports at the heart of reprisals

On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for attacks on Saudi ports of Jeddah and Jazan, which they presented as a response to coalition strikes on Hodeida, Yemen. They claimed that both facilities were damaged. The results reported by the coalition differ: they say they intercepted a drone near the port of Jeddah and reported limited damage to Jazan, without any civilian injuries reported on the site.

For Riyadh, the interception announced on Thursday is distinct from Tuesday’s attack on a tower in the financial district. Saudi Civil Defence reported 11 injuries in this previous incident. This assessment does not apply to the shootings reported during the night of Wednesday to Thursday. No Houthis claims for these two shots to Riyadh had been reported at the time of the coalition’s first announcements.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews