The actor and director, who grew up partly in Beirut, is to take the direction of the Théâtre du Soleil in autumn 2027. Six members of the troupe must accompany him in a collegial direction.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The actor and director, who grew up partly in Beirut, is to take the direction of the Théâtre du Soleil in autumn 2027. Six members of the troupe must accompany him in a collegial direction.

The Théâtre du Soleil chose an elder from the troupe to succeed its founder. Simon Abkarian agreed to take over the management of the company, with the agreement of the French Ministry of Culture. The relay passage is announced in October 2027: the designation does not mean that Ariane Mnouchkine is already leaving her position. Around his successor, six members of the troupe must take part in the conduct of the theatre.

Years at Cartoucherie, roles written by Hélène Cixous

Abkarian joined the company in 1985. In the woods of Vincennes, he playedThe terrible but unfinished history of Norodom Sihanouk king of Cambodia, then inIndia or India of their dream, two texts by Hélène Cixous directed by Mnouchkin. He then participated in theAtrides. The Cartoucherie is also the place where he created, as author and director,Low bottom electricityin 2019. The show was distinguished three times at Les Molières in 2020, including for staging and text.

From Beirut to the theatre, then back to the troupe

Born to an Armenian family in Val-d-Oise, Simon Abkarian spent part of his childhood in Beirut. He said he lived in Geitawi, Ahrafieh, before his family returned to France during the civil war. Lebanon is also a place to tour:Penelope o Penelopewas presented in Beirut after its creation at the Chaillot National Theatre. In 2026, the French Institute of Lebanon announced at the opening of its French cinema weekend around theThe Battle of Gaulle: Iron Age, where he performed Charles de Gaulle.

Abkarian said he wanted to retain the principle of equal pay within the company. The name composition of the team that will surround it and the precise distribution of its responsibilities are not detailed in the available announcements.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews