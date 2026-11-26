From 7 December, travellers will be able to purchase FlixTrain tickets on the DB Navigator app and the Deutsche Bahn website for departures from 13. In case of correspondence, it will be necessary to check whether the banknotes form a single contract.

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FlixTrain tickets will be on sale on the Deutsche Bahn website and in its DB Navigator app on December 7, for trips from December 13. The agreement opens a new sales channel and allows to buy tickets from both companies in one operation. It does not merge their tariffs or schedules.

Until now, green trains could appear in the results of a search at the Deutsche Bahn site without it being possible to buy their ticket there. The agreement announced on 25 November by the German operator and FlixTrain changes the last step: the passenger will be able to select the train and pay on the same service. The launch will take place on the digital channels of the Deutsche Bahn, i.e. Bahn.de and the DB Navigator app. The press release does not provide for a reciprocal sale of Deutsche Bahn’s tickets at FlixTrain.

One reservation, not necessarily one contract

The Deutsche Bahn gives an example of a journey, the first part of which would be carried out by one operator and the second by the other. Both tickets can be purchased at one time. The German travel association PRO BAHN welcomed the opening of the sales channel, while demanding that travellers’ rights cover connections between companies. For a passenger, the question arises in particular if a first train arrives late and the next one has already left.

The European Travellers’ Rights Regulation requires that, before purchase, the tickets form a direct ticket covering the journey. It also provides for an exception to liability for a single transaction when the customer has received clear information before the purchase about the existence of separate contracts, and the mention appears on a medium that he can keep. The number of banknotes or the amount debited is therefore not sufficient alone to determine the protection in case of delay.

Prices fixed separately

Both operators specify that they will continue to set their offers, schedules and prices independently. The FlixTrain network includes Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne and Frankfurt. A search in DB Navigator may eventually offer trains from both companies in the same screen, but a ticket from Deutsche Bahn purchased separately does not become valid in a FlixTrain.

For a connecting trip, the decisive detail will be displayed before payment: it will be necessary to check whether the segments are covered by a direct ticket or by separate contracts. The opening of 7 December concerns the sale; the first routes proposed by this channel are announced from 13.

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