A Russian drone struck a Kharkiv building on the night of 25-26 November, killing at least two according to the mayor. In Kyiv, relief personnel identified seven wounded and evacuated four people, including two children.

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A Russian drone struck a Kharkiv building on the night of 25-26 November, killing at least two according to the mayor. In Kyiv, relief personnel identified seven wounded and evacuated four people, including two children.

In Kharkiv, a residential building affected

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Thursday morning that two people had been found dead after a drone hit a building in Novobavarskyi district. Three other people were injured, according to the municipal report. An apartment caught fire. The mayor also indicated that people could be under the rubble, without confirming their number.

In Kyiv, fires in the district of Desnianskyi

In the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko declared on Wednesday night that the city was targeted by ballistic missiles. The Ukrainian State Emergency Service then reported several fires and destructions in non-residential buildings in the Desnianskyi neighbourhood. Firefighters extinguished all fires they had identified in this area. Their record of seven wounded updated the first municipal count, which indicated four, two of which were in serious condition.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukrainian relief also reported that a man had been injured in the Nikopol district. Fires were reported in other areas of the region. These local balance sheets are not a national balance sheet.

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