The master reported to UKMTO the explosion of an unidentified projectile near his ship. The crew is safe and sound and no damage has been reported.

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The master of an oil tanker reported the explosion of an unidentified projectile near his ship, west of Dubai. The UKMTO indicates that all crew members are safe and that no damage to the ship or environmental effects have been reported.

The marine advisory located the incident some 50 nautical miles west of Dubai, at 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 26 November, UAE time, or 9:30 p.m. UTC the day before. The centre classified the report as « suspect activity », not as confirmed attacks. He doesn’t say the tanker was hit. Neither the name of the vessel nor the origin of the projectile were disclosed.

A separate report of the Ormuz incidents

The notice is separate from those that document three reports of oil tankers affected by unidentified projectiles on November 22 in Ormuz Strait. In the case of the Strait, the UKMTO reported impacts on the vessels and indicated that they had continued to cross. Off Dubai, the master reported an explosion nearby, without any reported damage. There is no evidence in the notice to link the report to Iranian statements about mines in the Strait.

The UKMTO states that the authorities investigate and call on ships to be cautious. He did not announce any closure of the area or interruption of navigation following this notice.

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