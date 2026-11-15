Bahrain announces new interceptions

Bahrain claims to have intercepted several Iranian air attacks on Sunday, 15 November. The military command assures that the devices were destroyed before their targets, without specifying their number or providing a balance sheet. The Revolutionary Guards claim six drones separately for an American radar at Al-Riffa. This new episode must be distinguished from the denial of CENTCOM concerning 13 November. Trajectories, means of interception and possible damage remain without independent confirmation in the documents consulted.

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New interceptions in Bahrain were announced this Sunday, November 15, 2026. The Command of the Kingdom Defence Force claims to have destroyed several Iranian air attacks before they reached their targets. This statement comes after a demand by the Revolutionary Guards for an American radar at Al-Riffa.

The Bahraini text attributes attacks to Iran and ensures that military units remain at the highest level of preparedness. It does not specify the number of vehicles, their type or time of operation. The announced interceptions do not have independent confirmation in the documents consulted.

New interceptions in Bahrain on 15 November

The statement of command was relayed on Sunday at 11.55 a.m. in the United Arab Emirates, i.e. 1055 a.m. in Bahrain and 9.55 a.m. in Beirut. This schedule corresponds to its distribution by an official regional agency. It does not allow time to be set for attacks or interceptions.

The Command states that the projectiles were destroyed prior to their objectives. However, the report consulted does not provide any records of victims or damage. The absence of a balance sheet does not constitute confirmation that there has been neither injury nor damage.

Iran claims six drones against radar

Earlier on Sunday, the Revolutionary Guards claimed to have targeted, with six drones, an American radar defence site on the Al-Riffa base. Their statement was reported by Iranian public television and taken over by an international agency. The report does not provide details of radar damage.

Both announcements must remain separate. The number of six belongs to the Iranian claim. Bahrain speaks of several air attacks without publishing figures. It would therefore be incorrect to conclude that his forces confirmed that they had shot down exactly six drones.

The Bahraini Ministry of the Interior had previously issued several warnings regarding a potential threat. He had asked the inhabitants to seek shelter, without detailing the nature of the threat. These alerts belong to Sunday’s timeline; They are not sufficient to establish their current status.

The American denial of November 13 concerns another episode

On Friday 13 November, the Guardians had already claimed the destruction of an American early warning radar in Bahrain. They presented this action as a response to an attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik, southern Iran.

CENTCOM had challenged this destruction. The U.S. command claimed to have shot down two Iranian drones directed towards the kingdom without injury or damage. This American review concerned the Friday episode. It cannot be applied to the attacks announced this Sunday.

The new Iranian claim names Al-Riffa and advances a number of drones. The November 13 press release did not specify the name of the site, the radar model or the means used. This difference prohibits merging the two narratives or presenting the earlier denial as an American response to the November 15 announcement.

The available documents still do not specify the trajectories of Sunday’s machines, the means used to intercept them or any damage that may be found. The publication of these elements would enable the results announced by the parties to be compared.

Illustration: view from Bahrain, archive photograph from Libnanews bank, original Pixabay credit. Date and exact location not established. This image shows neither the attacks of 15 November nor an affected military facility.

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