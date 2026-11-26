The European Commission has sanctioned Firmenich, Givaudan and IFF for trade information exchanges between 2019 and 2023. The UK regulator separately announced over £85 million in fines.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The European Commission has sanctioned Firmenich, Givaudan and IFF for trade information exchanges between 2019 and 2023. The UK regulator separately announced over £85 million in fines.

The three manufacturers sell odorous compositions that enter into the manufacture of perfumes, but also shampoos, detergents and other everyday products. The decision announced on 25 November by the European Commission concerns an agreement throughout the European Economic Area, from March 2019 to the inspections in March 2023.

Information shared in negotiations with Unilever

According to the Commission, suppliers informed each other about the proposed price increases and their responses to Unilever’s requests on ingredient costs. They also agreed not to approach certain employees working on this account at their competitors. Brussels found that Givaudan and IFF had extended these exchanges to other customers and, at times, to the fine perfumery market.

Three European fines and a separate UK decision

Givaudan has to pay EUR 252.363 million, Firmenich 137.689 million and IFF 81.915 million, according to the details published by the Commission. The three groups acknowledged their participation and obtained reductions for their cooperation and agreement with the regulator. It also took into account the more limited role of Firmenich in some exchanges.

In the United Kingdom, the Competition and Markets Authority imposed sanctions on the three groups totalling over £85 million, following a separate procedure. Givaudan confirmed having entered into agreements with both authorities. The company also announced an agreement in an antitrust civil proceeding in the United States, which is not part of European or British fines.

The Commission considers that these practices have weakened competition between suppliers. It does not indicate in its advertisement the possible increase in the price paid in-store for a specific product. Fines do not constitute automatic compensation to buyers.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews