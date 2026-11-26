The Minister of Culture Ghassan Salamé and the President of the Beiteddine Festival, Nora Jumblatt, unveiled on November 25 a statue of the Lebanese composer and playwright in the garden of the National Library in Sanayeh.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

The Minister of Culture Ghassan Salamé and the President of the Beiteddine Festival, Nora Jumblatt, unveiled on November 25 a statue of the Lebanese composer and playwright in the garden of the National Library in Sanayeh.

The statue of Ziad Rahbani was inaugurated on Wednesday in Beirut, in the Sanayeh district, at the entrance to Hamra. Produced by the Assaf brothers’ workshop, it was unveiled by Ghassan Salamé and Nora Joumblatt at a ceremony organized by the Ministry of Culture with the Beiteddine Festival Committee. The composer, pianist and playwright died on 26 July 2025 at the age of 69.

From the Beiteddine scene to the Sanayeh Garden

The festival entrusted Rahbani with the opening of its 2018 edition at the Beiteddine Palace. Two evenings devoted to four decades of compositions, with orchestra, choir and guest singers. This return on stage gave rise to a repertoire that is not limited to the songs written for his mother, Fayrouz: Rahbani also composed for his own songs and developed a writing where jazz and Arabic music meet.

In the theatre, he worked from everyday talk. Created in 1978, in the midst of civil war, his playBennesbeh Labokra Chou?follows employees and regulars of a beyruthin bar. Talks about work, money and the future speak of the precariousness of the city without the need to put fighting in the foreground. This attention to the voices of Beirut also goes throughFilm Amriki Tawil, where the action takes place in a psychiatric hospital.

A tribute that takes place in the city

The ministry had already dedicated to Rahbani the Night of Museums of 2025, shortly after his death. His portrait and his name had been projected on the facade of the National Museum, with a video of his songs. This time, the tribute is not linked to a single evening: the garden of the National Library houses the sculpture near Hamra, the neighborhood where Rahbani lived for a long time.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews