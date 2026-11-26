The United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Japan are calling on parties and MPs to publicly support state authority. They also request an independent procedure in the Dahr al-Baydar case.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Five embassies in Beirut supported the Lebanese state’s arms monopoly on Wednesday, 25 November, and called on deputies and parties to publicly support its exclusive right to decide war and peace. Their statement also calls for independent judicial proceedings in the Dahr al-Baydar explosives case.

The text is signed by the diplomatic missions of Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. They call on Lebanese politicians to make a public commitment to the positions expressed by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on state authority. The communiqué does not detail any disarmament timetable or further assistance.

An appeal that also concerns the procedure in Dahr al-Baydar

The five missions reported that they had taken note of the measures taken by the Lebanese authorities in connection with the explosive truck seized in Dahr al-Baydar in October. They demand that justice be able to establish responsibilities quickly, without political interference. On 5 November, two arrest warrants were issued for persons already detained. These procedural acts do not constitute convictions.

The statement calls Dahr al-Baydar. He did not comment on the new seizure of explosives in the Qaa area, announced by the army on 22 November, or on the arrests between Bécharré and Batrun. These three cases have separate procedures.

No announced device

The five embassies support the exercise of State authority throughout Lebanon. No implementation mechanism is announced in the text. In the Dahr al-Baydar case, neither does the statement request a transfer to another jurisdiction nor does it set a time limit for the investigation.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews