After analysing 61 hours of three broadcasts broadcast in September, Reporters Without Borders seized the Arcom. The regulator did not announce any suspension on this referral.

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Reporters Without Borders (RSF) seized the Arcom on Thursday 26 November to request the suspension of CNews for a month. The association believes that the channel still does not comply with its obligations of pluralism, five months after a formal notice. The regulator did not announce any decision on this new referral.

RSF also requests that, regardless of the decision on the channel, three broadcasts be stopped for one month:Time for pros 2,100% FrontiersandFacing Philippe de Villiers. The association bases its request on the analysis of 61 hours of September 2026 programs, limited to these three appointments. It does not present this survey as a measure of the entire grid.

What RSF measured

In this sample, immigration, insecurity, Islamism and identity debates total 47% of the time spent on topics. The organization also believes that almost nine out of ten opinions were in line with the prevailing view on the subject. This result corresponds to the coding of the association on the selected emissions; This is neither a count of party speaking times nor an Arcom report on September.

The June notice covered another period

On 12 June 2026, the Arcom ordered the editor of CNews to respect the pluralism of the currents of thought and opinion. His decision concerned the March 2025 programmes. The regulator noted a lasting imbalance in the treatment of several subjects beyond the speaking time of political figures. Its deliberations in 2024 also include the expression of other stakeholders in information programs.

According to RSF, CNews did not reply to the questions asked for the new investigation. The channel challenged the June notice before the Council of State. The referral of 26 November constitutes a request for sanction, not a suspension or a modification of the right to issue.

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