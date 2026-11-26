Talousa and the plain of Marjayoun were targeted in the night. The Ministry of Finance forecasts a contraction of approximately 7 per cent in the Lebanese economy in 2026. In Iraq, the Federal Court specifies Baghdad’s powers at the borders of Kurdistan. In Brussels, European leaders meet this Thursday.

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Talousa and the plain of Marjayoun were targeted in the night. The Ministry of Finance forecasts a contraction of approximately 7 per cent in the Lebanese economy in 2026. In Iraq, the Federal Court specifies Baghdad’s powers at the borders of Kurdistan. In Brussels, European leaders meet this Thursday.

In South Lebanon, a strike in Talousa and new shots in Marjayoun

On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, the Lebanese government agency reported an Israeli air strike in Talousa and new artillery fire in the Marjayoun plain. The available records do not specify the time of the strike. No human reports were confirmed for these two reports. UNIFIL also posted a video on its surveillance patrols from Mansouri. The mission explains its role along the Blue Line without taking stock of night shots.

Budget 2027: Ministry of Finance figures damage to both wars

The Lebanese Ministry of Finance is expecting a contraction of about 7 per cent of real gross domestic product in 2026, after an increase of about 4 per cent in 2025. In his explanatory report on draft budget 2027, he estimated the cumulative direct material damage of the two wars at approximately $11 billion, or 29 per cent of GDP expected in 2026. This amount does not correspond to the $11 billion in recovery and reconstruction needs estimated by the World Bank for the conflict from October 2023 to December 2024: the periods and items measured differ. The project amounts to £628,868 billion in revenue and expenditure. These are forecasts, not receipts. The Parliamentary Finance Committee is scheduled to continue its review of appropriations on Thursday at 10.30 a.m. Beirut time.

In Iraq, border control goes back to Baghdad

The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Baghdad could deploy federal forces on international borders, including in areas administered by Iraqi Kurdistan. It confirmed federal jurisdiction to supervise border crossings and standardize tariffs, while maintaining coordination with the region for customs management. For oil and gas extracted, the Court recalls the principle of joint management with the producing regions and provinces. The decision does not announce the date of deployment to a specific position.

In Brussels, the European budget and Ukraine’s financing on the agenda

European leaders open an extraordinary European Council in Brussels this Thursday. They are to discuss the next multiannual budget, covering the years 2028 to 2034, and the financing of Ukraine in 2027. The renewal of the Directorate of the European Central Bank is also included in the programme. An enlarged euro area summit is planned at 10 a.m. in Brussels, 11 a.m. in Beirut. Work is to continue on Friday; No decision of this summit is yet announced at the time of this newsletter.

In Canada, an opinion on semaglutide and vision

On Wednesday, Health Canada reported a possible link between semaglutide-containing treatments and optical nerve damage that could cause vision loss. The authority considers the risk very rare and works with manufacturers to update the notices, especially for Ozempic and Wegovy as well as generics. It does not announce a batch recall. She recommends that people on semaglutide consult a healthcare professional immediately in case of sudden loss of vision or rapid deterioration.

Basket: Lebanon receives Japan tonight

The Lebanese selection faced Japan this Thursday at 9 p.m. Beirut time, at the Nouhad Nawfal complex in Zuk Mikaël, in qualifying for the World 2027. The game is announced on LB2. Lebanon will then play against China on Sunday, November 29, in the same room and at the same time.

Photo archive: Beirut, April 18, 2019. Laura C Ellis / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 4.0. Boxing and titration Libnanews under the same license.

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