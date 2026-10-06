Holy Rafqa The first Lebanese St. Jrabta, Batrun, Holy Rafqa, Lebanese Maronite nun, incarnation of faith and suffering offered to God. In 1897, she was one of the founders..

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Holy Rafqa The first Lebanese St. Jrabta, Batrun

Holy Rafqa, Lebanese Maronite religious, incarnation of faith and suffering offered to God.

In 1897 she was one of the founders of the convent Saint Joseph of Jrabta, in the heights of Batrun.

Even today, her underground church welcomes many pilgrims who came to gather on the places where she lived and prayed.

In 1885, she asked God to know His sufferings will immediately be struck with immense pain in the head and eyes. An American doctor, trying to treat her, will take an eye off her by mistake.

She died on March 23, 1914, and is buried in the cemetery of the monastery she founded, where a mysterious light will illuminate her tomb for two nights.

His embroidery, made with his own hands during his life at the convent, is now preserved and exposed to the sanctuary.

Canonized on June 10, 2001 by John Paul II, Saint Rafqa is the first Lebanese woman and near-eastern declared holy. It is celebrated every 23 March.

📍 Couvent Saint-Joseph, Jrabta, Batroun

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