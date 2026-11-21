For Independence, Joseph Aoun calls for the continuation of Israeli withdrawal and the end of weapons outside the State. He defends diplomacy without setting a deadline.

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In Dbayeh, on the eve of the 83rd anniversary of Lebanon’s independence, President Joseph Aoun presented the end of the Israeli occupation and the end of the weapons escaping State authority as two objectives to be pursued simultaneously. He defended the negotiation as a means of recovering the country’s rights, without announcing any timetable or new arrangements in the public excerpts of his speech.

The Head of State spoke on Saturday, 21 November at the Lebanese flag raising ceremony outside the Nahr el-Kalb tunnel. Before the participants, he said that the country could not celebrate its independence as if its sovereignty were complete: part of the territory was still occupied, not all displaced inhabitants had returned and, according to him, the decision on war and peace was not yet the sole responsibility of the State.

Two obstacles to be addressed

Joseph Aoun named two obstacles that he considers inseparable: the Israeli occupation of parts of Lebanese territory and the interference that he attributes to certain influential elements of the Iranian regime, through arms and decisions that escape state authority. According to him, each of these situations serves as justification for the other, and it is the inhabitants of the South who pay the price.

The President reiterated that the protection of Lebanese must be based on one State, one army and one legitimate authority, not on the coexistence of several armed powers. He also stressed the role of an army to protect citizens without distinction as to denomination, region or membership.

The diplomacy defended, without an announced deadline

The President defended the negotiation as a way to recover Lebanon’s rights, not to renounce it. He also challenged the idea that diplomacy requires acceptance of the status quo or indefinite waiting. In his television interview broadcast on 17 November, he had already called on Hezbollah to hand over its weapons to the State and to rule out an internal confrontation. In Dbayeh, emphasis is placed on the simultaneous withdrawal of Israel and the end of the armed power outside the State. The President did not announce in these excerpts any agreement or deadline for one or the other objective.

The presidential message was not limited to security. Joseph Aoun also cited depositors who cannot recover the savings of a lifetime, young people seeking their future abroad and families facing economic uncertainty. He did not present a repayment measure in the public extracts consulted.

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