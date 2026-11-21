Angham wa Salam is scheduled to gather 120 young people and propose 17 songs on November 24 in Beirut. The concert is open to the public upon registration, subject to the availability of seats. The National Choir Fayha describes a work of regional and then common rehearsals, to prepare a single ensemble for several voices.

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The Angham wa Salam choir is scheduled to gather 120 young people from different regions of Lebanon on Tuesday, 24 November, in Beirut. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announces 17 songs and a public evening on registration. Behind this meeting, the National Choir Fayha experienced a way to set up a set across the country: to repeat near home before finding the other singers.

Four regions to prepare a common choir

The National Choir Fayha describes rehearsals in four regions: North, South, Bekaa and Mount Lebanon. In the project documented by the partner, the groups met once a month for a common rehearsal. The choir also reported five concerts around Lebanon in the same project. Tuesday’s announcement does not specify whether the team has taken up the same calendar to prepare the evening.

The model makes it possible to distinguish two moments from the work. The local group can learn the lyrics and prepare its part. In common rehearsals, choristers can hear how this part mixes with other voices, adjust departures and work the balance together. The project thus sought to make meeting between regions a regular practice, rather than a first contact on stage.

Angham wa Salam was not born with this evening. UNDP was already presenting the choir in May 2022, after five months of preparation according to its presentation of the time. For November 2026, he again announced young people from different regions. There is nothing to establish that they are the same singers. The programme explains that it wants to encourage exchanges between them; announced figures describe planned participation, not a measured effect on social cohesion.

A concert open to the public in Kantari

The evening is announced from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Beirut time, at the First Armenian Evangelical Church, Mexico Street, in the Kantari district. UNDP invites the public to complete its registration form and specifies that space is limited. The announcement does not specify the rate or list of songs.

UNDP is taking this initiative with the National Choir Fayha. The German government finances it through the KfW Development Bank.

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