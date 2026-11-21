In Tyre, Diodato Abagnara reported that UNIFIL had begun to hand over positions with the Lebanese army. No transfer to Israel has been announced.

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In Tyre, General Diodato Abagnara reported that UNIFIL had begun to hand over some of its positions in cooperation with the Lebanese army. When questioned about the rights of way in Israeli-controlled areas, he denounced a violation of resolution 1701 concerning the situation on the ground. His remarks do not announce any change of position to Israel.

Remissions in coordination with the Lebanese Army

The head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) spoke this Saturday, 21 November, during a meeting with more than 70 women from the South in Tyre. He referred to several positions concerned, without giving an inventory or specifying the timing of the discounts.

In the same exchange, the General distinguished this cooperation from positions in Israeli-controlled areas. In response to a question about their fate, he invoked resolution 1701 to denounce the situation on the ground and to recall what the presence of peacekeepers still allows: to see violations and to report to the United Nations. The presence of Israeli forces in an area does not tell whom a United Nations grip will be handed over.

What resolutions 1701 and 2790 set out

Paragraph 2 of resolution 1701 links, after the complete cessation of hostilities, the joint deployment of the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to the parallel withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon. Resolution 2790 reiterates the call for the withdrawal of Israeli forces north of the Blue Line and calls on the Lebanese authorities to deploy to the positions thus liberated, with temporary support from UNIFIL. These are the positions occupied by Israel, not the control of the mission.

For UNIFIL assets, paragraph 9 of resolution 2790 provides precautions to ensure their transfer to the designated entity in accordance with United Nations rules. It does not designate a site recipient per site. The cooperation described in Tyre with the Lebanese army is therefore not worth announcing a general settlement for all the rights of way.

Posting a site does not extend the mandate

UNIFIL operations are scheduled to cease on 31 December 2026. The mission indicates that the phase-out will begin on 1 January 2027 and take place during the year. The surrender of a right-of-way does not in itself transfer the oversight and liaison functions of the United Nations. In Tyre, Abagnara called for the preservation of these functions to avoid a vacuum after the departure of the mission, while recalling that the future of the United Nations presence in the South is a Security Council responsibility.

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