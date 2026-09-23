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The Intelligence Branch of the Internal Security Forces (ISF) arrested on 22 September 2026 a man suspected of having repeatedly thrown stones at vehicles operating in the area of the City of Sport and on the axis leading to Beirut airport. One of these stones had seriously injured 51-year-old Mohammad Hamza on 12 September while driving his vehicle. He died as a result of his injuries. Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar announced a strengthening of surveillance to prevent further incidents.

Mohammad Hamza killed after receiving a stone

The case started on 12 September 2026 in the area of the City of Sport in Beirut.

Mohammad Hamza, born in 1975, was riding in a Renault Rapid when a large stone was thrown in the direction of his vehicle. The projectile hit and seriously injured.

The victim died as a result of his injuries, according to the Internal Security Forces.

This death gave a particularly serious dimension to a practice that directly exposes motorists. A stone thrown at a moving vehicle can reach its occupants, break the windscreen or cause a loss of control.

Following the death of Mohammad Hamza, the ISP initiated investigations to identify the alleged stone-thrower and to arrest him.

In particular, investigators sought to reconstitute his movements before and after the events.

A suspect identified after several days of investigation

According to information provided by the ISPs, the investigation determined that the alleged perpetrator was walking to places where he was throwing stones.

He was arriving from the Sabra area in Beirut. Once on site, he reportedly targeted vehicles in circulation before leaving immediately to escape the search.

Investigations and intelligence operations first allowed police officers to draw up their reports. The relevant units then strengthened their surveillance in areas likely to be frequented.

The investigators finally identified a Lebanese national named by his initials, A.F., born in 1998. The man works in scrap collection, according to the ISP.

The police also claim that he had shaved his beard after the incident that resulted in the death of Mohammad Hamza. Investigators see this change in appearance as an attempt to change his report.

New vehicle targeted September 21

The case was not limited to the death stone throw of 12 September.

According to the ISPs, the suspect started again nine days later, while the search for him was still ongoing.

On 21 September, he reportedly threw a stone at another vehicle in the same area. This time, no deaths or injuries were reported in the press release. However, the car suffered material damage.

This new episode occurred the day before the suspect was arrested.

After monitoring the routes and places he was likely to take, a patrol of the intelligence branch located on 22 September in Sabra.

The police then arrested him.

Suspect recognizes stone throws

During his preliminary interrogation, the man admitted to throwing stones in the area of the Cité sportif, according to the FSI press release.

He also provided an explanation of his behaviour. He told the investigators that he was acting when he felt pain and tension, and then he felt relief.

The suspect also argued that he did not intend to kill.

These statements at this stage constitute the version given by the person concerned during the preliminary investigation. They alone do not allow the determination of the criminal qualifications that will ultimately be used.

The investigation continues under the supervision of the competent judiciary. In particular, it will have to establish precisely the circumstances of the various incidents and possible criminal responsibilities.

Stone throws: reinforced surveillance on the airport road

The Ministry of Interior and Municipalities also responded to the arrest.

Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar confirmed that the intelligence branch had arrested the person suspected of throwing stones at vehicles on the axis of Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

According to the Ministry, the suspect admitted the charges against him. However, investigations are still under judicial control in order to determine all the circumstances and motivations.

Ahmad al-Hajjar mainly announced measures to prevent the recurrence of such acts.

The Internal Security Forces must strengthen their surveillance and monitoring in the vicinity of the airport road. The aim is to protect motorists and people who use this route.

This monitoring is particularly important given the traffic on the road from Beirut to its international airport.

Ten days between the drama and the arrest

The chronology provided by the authorities allows us to trace three main stages.

On 12 September, Mohammad Hamza was hit by a large stone as he crossed the area of the Sports City in his vehicle. He then succumbs to his wounds.

Investigations lead ISPs to search for a man walking from Sabra and leaving quickly after targeting cars.

On 21 September, while he has not yet been arrested, the suspect allegedly threw a new stone at a vehicle. Only material damage is reported this time.

The following day, 22 September, a patrol of the intelligence branch called in Sabra after a surveillance operation.

On 23 September, the Ministry of the Interior publicly announced its arrest and indicated that security measures would be reinforced around the airport road.

The judicial investigation must now specify all the facts attributed to the suspect, including the exact circumstances of the stone throw that killed Mohammad Hamza and the new incident reported on 21 September.

Exact number of body words:936 words

Keyword:stone throws in Beirut

Keywords Secondary SEO:Mohammad Hamza, Beirut Airport Road, Sports City, Sabra, Internal Security Forces, Ahmad al-Hajjar, Intelligence Branch

Description:A man was arrested in Beirut for throwing stones at cars, one of which resulted in the death of Mohammad Hamza on 12 September.

Extract:On 22 September 2026, the Internal Security Forces arrested a man suspected of repeatedly throwing stones at vehicles in Beirut. On 12 September, a large stone reached Mohammad Hamza while he was travelling in his vehicle in the area of the Sports City. He died as a result of his injuries. The suspect admitted the stone throws during his preliminary interrogation, according to the ISP.

Five alternative titles:

Beirut: Arrested after a deadly stone throw Airport road: the stone thrower stopped Stone throws in Beirut: a suspect arrested Death of Mohammad Hamza: a man arrested in Sabra Beirut: FSI stop a stone thrower

References and links

Directorate General of the Internal Security Forces, press release from the Public Relations Branch, 23 September 2026.

Lebanese Ministry of Interior and Municipalities, statement by Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar, 23 September 2026.

National Information Agency, Ministry of the Interior statement, 23 September 2026.