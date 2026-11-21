Two 330-litre refrigerators display 153 kWh of deviation per year. If the generator provides half of this difference, its variable share differs from about £4 million at the reference rate.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Two 330-litre refrigerator-freezers display 161 and 314 kilowatt hours per year respectively on their European label. For a Lebanese fireplace, the 153 kWh difference is worth about £4 million on the generator’s only bill if half of this difference falls under the generator and its price does not move. The purchase price remains to be compared.

The real cost of the refrigerator does not stop at the price in store. The device works in cycles, day and night. In Lebanon, the same device can pull its current from the public network at one time and from one private generator to another. Reading its annual consumption makes it possible to quantify part of the expenditure, provided that it does not confuse the kilowatt hours consumed with the hours of cut-off.

The actual cost of the refrigerator is not only in litres

The labels of two Liebherr devices entered in the European register EPREL offer an equal capacity comparison. Both advertise 227 litres for fresh food and 103 litres for freezer. The first shows 314 kWh per year, the second 161. The difference is almost 49% compared to the most greedy model. These references are used to illustrate the calculation, not to recommend a purchase. Neither their price nor their availability in Lebanon are established here.

Two refrigerator-freezer combinations with the same volume displayed Reference declared in EPREL Refrigerator/freezer EU class Annual consumption declared CNsff 24503 090846251 227 L / 103 L F 314 kWh CNdgc 5203 997211851 227 L / 103 L C 161 kWh

Both labels refer to the same European regulation. For ordinary appliances, the latter calculates annual consumption from laboratory tests at 16 and 32 °C at defined compartment temperatures. This gives a point of comparison, not a measure at the buyer. The heat of the room, door opening and ventilation around the refrigerator can change the actual consumption.

The kilowatt hours avoided do not all have the same price

The Lebanese Ministry of Energy and Water, in its bulletin of 30 October 2026, displays an indicative rate of 52,622 pounds per kWh for urban subscribers equipped with a meter. It displays 57,884 pounds per kWh when the distribution network exceeds 300 metres in the city or in villages located at more than 700 metres above sea level. The September separate ministerial bulletin indicated 52,840 and 58,124 pounds. These monthly rates serve as a benchmark, not a forecast for twelve months.

Simulation: annual difference on the variable share of the generator, over a declared deviation of 153 kWh Share of difference attributed to generator Energy imputed At 52,622 LL/kWh At 57 884 LL/kWh One quarter 38.25 kWh LL 2.01 million LL 2.21 million Half 76.5 kWh LL 4.03 million LL 4.43 million The whole 153 kWh LL 8.05 million LL 8.86 million

The table applies the tariff of a single bulletin to a fictitious year. It does not include taxes or electricity in Lebanon, the cost of which is to be calculated on the household bill and consumption band. It also does not value possible solar production. If a generator provides half the hours of power, it does not mean that it supplies half of the kilowatt hours: the compressor does not run continuously.

The 385 000 monthly books for a subscription of 5 amperes and the 685,000 pounds for 10 amperes are fixed shares in the same bulletin. A less greedy device does not reduce any of these unchanged subscription amounts. And its annual consumption alone does not tell whether the household can take a subscription of less power: the other appliances in the housing also count.

The 153 kWh difference represents about 13 kWh per month on average. To compare two invoices, it is better to start from the period of consumption and the statement than from the date of payment.

Compare two quotes, or measure before replacing

To compare two offers, the exact reference and kWh per year must be noted, then look at the purchase price, warranty and after-sales service. The price difference to be paid today can then be compared to a prudent annual economy. For a device already installed, a measurement over several days with a suitable fuel meter gives a more useful benchmark than the maximum power indicated on the plate. It remains to be checked, on its own bills, how much of this energy actually passes through the generator.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews