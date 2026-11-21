France supports Denmark, which attributes Russia an attempted assassination foiled in September. The Russian embassy is challenging the prosecution. The investigation is continuing.

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France expressed its support for Denmark on Saturday, 21 November, after Copenhagen attributed to the Russian intelligence services an attempted assassination foiled in September on Danish soil. The Quai d’Orsay denounces a threat to European collective security, without announcing any French sanction. In Denmark, criminal investigation continues.

Support from Paris and Brussels

The Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs issued its statement the day after the Danish government officially awarded it. Paris records the case in a series of acts of sabotage, cyberattacks and threats that France blames Russia in Europe. The communiqué expresses political solidarity. It does not make public any independent French assessment of the facts in Denmark or retaliatory measures.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also expressed her solidarity with Denmark on Saturday. She announced that the Commission would shortly be proposing a European security strategy to strengthen preparedness and deterrence. It has not announced any new sanctions already adopted in response to this case.

An allocation of Danish services, not a verdict

On 20 November, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service, PET, reported that the Russian services had planned and launched an attempt against an American-Ukrainian national. PET reported that it had foiled the project in September with the Danish police.

Two people are questioned, according to PET. On Friday, a court extended the grounds for pretrial detention. The police and the prosecution have yet to establish the role of everyone and what everyone knew about the alleged sponsor. Danish intelligence distinguishes this investigation, which deals with individual responsibilities, from its own threat assessment. In a written response made public on Friday, the Russian embassy in Copenhagen challenged the prosecution, claiming that Denmark had not provided any evidence of Moscow’s involvement.

Denmark calls for stricter visa restrictions

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on Friday to tighten sanctions against Russia. In particular, it calls for the end of issuing non-essential visas to Russian nationals and for limiting the validity of visas issued to the country granting them. This is a Danish proposal. The French declaration does not state whether Paris supports this precise measure, and the two communiqués do not announce any European decisions on visas.

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