The Iranian army claims to have damaged an American F-16 on Friday, November 20th. CENTCOM denies any attack and the images broadcast do not allow to decide.

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The Iranian army claims to have damaged an American F-16 in the Persian Gulf on Friday evening, 20 November. The American military command for the Middle East, CENTCOM, denies any attack on such an aircraft that day. There is no independent evidence available to establish the emergency damage or landing announced by Tehran.

What the Iranian press release says

In a press release released on Saturday, the Iranian regular army press office claims that an American aircraft was damaged in flight. According to this account, the pilot interrupted his mission and made an emergency landing. The text refers to an airport in the region without naming it. It therefore does not establish the country where the aircraft would have landed.

What Washington denies

In a message posted on Saturday at 1444 UTC, CENTCOM does not only dispute the magnitude of the alleged incident: it states that Iran did not attack any US F-16 on Friday. He adds that American hunters in the Middle East are safe and all are accounted for.

What the images do not allow

Iranian state media broadcast a sequence presented as related to the incident. The date of posting a video does not set the date of shooting. In the absence of images whose origin, date and location are independently verified, it is not possible to confirm the identity of the aircraft, the location of any landing or entry into the airspace of a country.

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