In Abuja, the African Football Confederation approved the creation of a U-17 women’s CAN and opened the nominations to host the first edition.

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The African Football Confederation approved on 21 November in Abuja, Nigeria, the creation of an African Cup of Women’s Under-17 Nations. Its Executive Committee also gave its green light to a call for federations wishing to host the first edition. The CAF has not announced the host country, the date, or the number of teams that will participate.

A separate continental tournament from the world playoffs

The CAF had mentioned the feasibility of such a competition during the year. The Abuja decision moves the project to the organizational stage: member associations will be able to run for the tournament. The confederation wants to offer young players more international matches and give federations a continental competition specific to this age category.

African women’s selections under the age of 17 were already competing for the FIFA World Cup. For the 2026 edition, hosted by Morocco, the CAF had announced 31 open selections and three direct elimination rounds in round-trip matches. Four places were played in the field, in addition to Morocco’s as an organizing country. The new CAN is a separate competition: the press release does not say whether it will ever be used to allocate seats for the World.

Nigeria, first African World Champion in the category

Four of the continent’s five representatives reached the eighth final, a first according to the CAF: Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco and Kenya. Nigeria then won the final on 7 November in Rabat, beating Japan 2–1. According to FIFA, no African selection had yet won this tournament.

Among seniors, a separate call for 2028

In the same press release, the Executive Committee opened another procedure, dedicated to the Senior Women’s CAN of 2028. Associations applying for membership in the organization have three weeks to file with the CAF Secretariat. The senior tournament is scheduled for March and April 2028, and its playoffs are expected to begin in April 2027. The application deadline and dates do not relate to the new junior tournament.

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