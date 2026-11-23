Two Lebanese channels report five persons arrested in the investigation into the approximately 264 kilos of explosives seized in Qaa. The army’s last public statement mentions three. Information still diverges as to when the case is transferred from the military police to the military intelligence services.

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Five persons were reportedly arrested in the investigation into the seizure of explosives in Qaa, northern Bekaa, according to information reported by Al-Jadeed and LBCI on Monday, 23 November. Three arrests were reported in the press release issued the previous day by the Lebanese Armed Forces. No new official assessment was found at this stage.

Different versions on folder transmission

Military sources cited by Al-Jadeed indicate that the file is still in the hands of the military police and that it should be forwarded to the military intelligence department. LBCI reports that military intelligence has already resumed the investigation. The two chains report five arrests, but the actual date of this transmission has not been publicly specified by the army.

The consignee of the cargo remains to be established

According to the same sources cited by Al-Jadeed, the first elements of the investigation identify a Syrian national as the alleged consignee of the cargo. The army did not confirm this information. Its public statements do not establish at this stage the precise role of each suspect or the involvement of an organisation.

The army command announced on Sunday the seizure of approximately 264 kilos of explosive material during an operation conducted on Saturday, 21 November in the Macharii al-Qa’a area. According to the press release, the materials were smuggled from Syria. The army reported having handed over the seizures to the competent authorities and initiated investigations under the supervision of the judiciary. The inquiries do not prejudge responsibilities.

What the AFP dispatch says

An unnamed Lebanese security source told the AFP that the three people announced in the first press release did not, in her view, have partisan affiliation. This statement relates only to these three persons. The army statement does not mention Hezbollah and does not identify the owner of the cargo.

The five persons prosecuted in Northern Lebanon, also referred to by the AFP in citing a judicial source, are in another case. They should not be confused with the five arrests reported to Qaa. The seizure of 5 October in Dahr al-Baydar, whose shipment Hizbullah claimed by the voice of Deputy Hassan Fadllallah, is also a separate matter. No public link was established between these files and the seizure of 21 November in Qaa.

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