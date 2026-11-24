After Antalya, Lebanon has climate priorities, but not a new envelope. Its national plan must be translated into fund-driven proposals. Two water-related projects show the difference between an approved concept, an approved regional grant and a transfer of funds to official registers.

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COP31 concluded on 22 November in Antalya without agreement on the general text of the Presidency. Technical decisions on adaptation have advanced. For Lebanon, the question is how to transform the priorities already defined by its national plan, particularly in water and agriculture, into projects that international funds can examine. The Antalya decisions do not announce national allocation.

What progressed in Antalya

In its report of 23 November, the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change distinguishes between the general text which has not been agreed and sectoral decisions. In particular, the parties made progress on how to use the 59 adaptation indicators from Belém. They have created a framework for sharing experiences of voluntary testing countries and a working group to clarify their methods. They also continued the work programme on climate finance and the transition of the Adaptation Fund to an exclusive service of the Paris Agreement.

Indicators are used to measure progress and identify needs. An irrigation project, for example, does not establish its contribution to adaptation by counting only the installed facilities: the file can also measure the service performed during a dry period, and then follow if maintenance allows to maintain this result. Such an indicator is neither a new window nor a promise of disbursement.

Lebanese priorities already defined

The Lebanese Ministry of the Environment published a National Adaptation Plan for 2025–35. For the first period, 2026–28, it includes risk assessments for water, agriculture, biodiversity and health, tools for alerting and sharing data, and pilot projects in the most exposed areas. It assigns coordination to the Department of Environment, with sectoral departments and communities.

This national framework is not a budget. To move from a priority to a file, it is necessary to explain the threat to the service, which people will benefit from the work, who will take charge of the operation and how the effect will be measured. For example, both rainwater collection and network rehabilitation can be useful. Their justification for adaptation depends on the documented climate risk and the service that each solution can maintain.

Two windows, decisions to be distinguished

The Green Climate Fund publishes a Lebanese country programme. The document lists the projects the country wants to develop: it is not a decision to invest. Under the Fund’s rules, an accredited entity submits the application for funding, with a letter of no objection from the designated national authority. In particular, this support confirms consistency with national priorities; it does not replace the appraisal or the decision of the Fund.

The Adaptation Fund register shows the difference between the steps. The UN-Habitat Water Service Resilience Programme in Jordan and Lebanon has a 2021 approval decision. The estimated $14 million posted is the regional grant, not just for Lebanon, let alone for Antalya. For another case, dedicated to nature-based solutions for water in northern Lebanon, the Fund’s fact sheet indicates only an approved concept, with a project amount of $2.14 million. This status does not prove approval of the final funding or payment of the amount.

The next milestone to be monitored is therefore in the fund registers and not only in the COP’s balance sheet: a full proposal, a financing decision or an identified transfer. Without one of these acts, neither the needs identified by Beirut nor the progress adopted in Antalya can be transformed into an envelope for Lebanon.

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