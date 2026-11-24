Russell Brand was sentenced on 9 November 2026 to ten years and six months in prison for rape and three sexual assaults. The judge’s written reasons allow us to understand this total: nine years for rape and eighteen months for the other three offences, whose sentences are simultaneous. This dated decryption distinguishes between the duration of detention, conditional release and post-exit reporting obligations, without identifying the victims.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Russell Brand was sentenced on 9 November 2026 to ten years and six months in prison by the Southwark court in London. The British prosecution confirmed a sentence for rape and three sexual assaults against four women between 2004 and 2009. This decryption goes back to this decision already made, not to a future hearing.

Russell Brand: How the penalty is calculated

In his written reasons, Judge Joel Bennathan details four sentences. Rape is nine years old. The three sexual assaults result in nine, eighteen and eight months imprisonment, respectively.

The last three sentences are carried out simultaneously: the duration of these three sentences is therefore the longest, 18 months. It adds to the nine years pronounced for rape. The total thus reaches ten years and six months, not the arithmetic sum of each of the four sanctions.

The judge explained that he had sought a proportionate overall sanction. He stated that he had dismissed the accusations for which the jury had pronounced an acquittal, as well as the allegations outside the verdict.

Conditional release, not the end of sentence

The grounds provide for a two-thirds period of detention and conditional release. Their violation may lead to a return to prison. Days already spent in detention are taken into account. The decision also provides for reporting obligations without time limits under sexual offences legislation.

The Metropolitan Police confirms that statements of the four victims on the consequences of the facts were read at the hearing. She states that the verdict followed four weeks of trial.

The women concerned enjoy anonymity for life. The Prosecutor’s Office recalls this in its statement of 9 November. This protection requires that neither their identity be published nor evidence to recognize them.

Southwark Crown Court in London, December 2, 2011. Illustrative archive: visible passersby are not associated with the case. Photo : Christopher Hilton / Geography / Wikimedia Commons,CC BY-SA 2.0. Commons file reused without photographic editing.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews