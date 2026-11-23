COP31 closed without a common pact. In Antalya, however, the parties adopted working arrangements on climate finance and designated the body that will host the technology centre. The United Nations Register makes it possible to distinguish between the decisions taken and the draft Presidency which have remained without consensus.

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The conference of Antalya concluded on 22 November without agreement on the two political proposals of the COP31 Presidency. However, other decisions are included in the UN Climate Convention register. On financing, they set a programme of work and deadlines, not a new amount to be paid. On technologies, they designate the body responsible for hosting the support centre.

A timetable for reviewing funding

The parties to the Paris Agreement specified the modalities of a two-year work programme already established at the previous conference. The text adopted in Antalya includes written contributions, workshops at sessions of subsidiary bodies and reports. It invites the parties and other stakeholders to submit their comments by 28 February 2027. The work will be reviewed in November 2027 and November 2028.

The mandate covers climate finance, including the role of developed countries in supporting developing countries under Article 9 of the Paris Agreement. The text states that this work does not prejudge the implementation of the collective funding objective already set. It does not create a separate fund, a drawing right for a project, or a new envelope for adaptation.

The technology centre has a host organisation

Another decision selects the United Nations Environment Programme as the host agency of the Climate Technology Centre. The centre should provide technical support requested by developing countries and assist their national counterparts. The initial term of office shall be five years from the entry into force of the Memorandum of Understanding. The decision welcomes an estimate of $106.2 million for the first five years of the Program’s proposal. It is a proposed budget, not an amount paid. It does not correspond to a list of projects selected or funded in Antalya.

The Register publishes these decisions in unedited advance versions, pending full reports. Their status is different from that of the draft pact of Antalya, which remained without agreement. To know what a conference is changing in practice, it is necessary to distinguish what has been adopted, what work has been mandated and what funding remains to be committed.

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