Avichay Adraee judges that broadcasting the images of Debel’s public school was a mistake. The sequence was published on 22 November, several weeks after the Lebanese authorities reported the visit. In Lebanon, the government and the municipality also challenge the conditions for entry into the establishment and filming.

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Avichay Adraee, former Arab-speaking spokesman for the Israeli army, ruled on Tuesday, 24 November, that broadcasting the images shot at the Debel public school in South Lebanon had been a very bad decision. His reaction is to publication. The Lebanese authorities had already condemned the entry of soldiers into the school and the use of student images.

Adraee criticises the decision to broadcast the images

In an Arabic message posted Tuesday on his personal account on X, Adraee returns to an interview with Israeli channel 12. He said he disapproved of the decision to make the images public, invoking the time and place and the people involved. He presents this error as unintentional.

This statement is not a statement by the Israeli army. Adraee does not pronounce itself in this passage on the conditions of entry into the establishment or shooting. Ella Waweya, who succeeded him as Arab-speaking spokesman for the army, shared the sequence Sunday, November 22, the day of Lebanon’s Independence. This is the day of the broadcast, not the day of the visit.

In Lebanon, there is also controversy over entry into school

On 22 November, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the entry into school and the instrumentalization of students in a military communication. He described them as a violation of the protection of schools and the rights of children.

Education Minister Rima Karamé said her ministry had not been informed of the visit. His ministry placed the filming more than a month before the broadcast and announced follow-up to the competent authorities, without specifying any procedure or timetable.

The municipality of Debel indicated that the visit had taken place about a month earlier, without prior coordination with the school management. She also stated that neither the school nor the students nor the inhabitants had decided to broadcast or schedule it. The municipality rejects accusations against students, teachers and residents, and stresses that staying in the village does not mean accepting occupation. The exact date of the visit and the conditions under which the images were taken were not publicly established.

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