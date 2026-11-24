The Tripoli Economic Zone presented its future industrial and logistics centre in Saudi Arabia. The meeting with the port authority includes prospecting in the preparation of an international procedure. Trade is neither financial commitment nor contract. The specifications shall specify the obligations of the partner.

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The Tripoli Special Economic Zone presented its project for an industrial and logistics centre in Saudi Arabia. The meetings, reported on 18 November by the Lebanese authority, brought together its President Hassan Dennaoui and his counterpart to the Saudi Port Authority. The aim was to explore partners prior to an international procedure, not to announce a contract.

Lebanese delegation received in Saudi Arabia

Hassan Dennaoui met Suleiman Khalid Al-Mazrou, President of the Saudi Port Authority, with the Lebanese Ambassador to Riyadh, Ali Qaranouh. The economic zone report refers to exchanges on port management and logistics development. It does not specify whether the Saudi authority itself wishes to participate in the proceedings.

The initiative also targeted Saudi companies active in logistics, ports and industrial areas. The embassy brought together Lebanese entrepreneurs in the kingdom. These exchanges show what types of actors the Tripoli authority is seeking to attract. They do not indicate which groups will fund the project, apply or associate with each other.

What would be entrusted to a private partner

The economic zone is looking for a partner capable of developing and operating the future centre. This mission is not confused with the management of the port of Tripoli, already in operation. The economic interest of the centre lies in its proximity to the port: industrial activities and logistical services can implant near the flow of goods. But the proximity of the two facilities alone does not say anything about the costs, connections or access conditions that companies will find.

This search for an operator follows the decision announced on 17 September by the authority of the zone. According to her, the Council of Ministers approved the Centre’s studies and authorized an international qualification procedure. Pre-qualification is used to select candidates who meet the capacity criteria; It does not assign them the project. Offers, then the choice of a holder and the signing of a contract, are distinct steps.

The official call will be the next milestone

The November 18th Report again presents the competition as a step forward. It does not give a firm date, financial conditions or list of candidates. In order to assess the scope of prospecting, the procedural documents will have to specify what the partner will have to build or operate, the duration of its commitments and the allocation of costs with public actors. These elements will also make it possible to distinguish an application, a contract and an investment actually committed in Tripoli.

Archive photo: Tripoli harbour in El Mina in 1934. Armée du Levant, Institut français du Proche-Orient, fonds Ifpo 22789, License Open 1.0. The photograph does not show the current project.

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