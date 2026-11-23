OMT announces the payment of CNSS contributions in its centres and via OMT Pay for mukhtars, insured pensioners, voluntary insured and doctors. The press release of 17 November mentions the affiliation number and category. Any costs, proofs and check-in deadlines remain to be verified with the operator and the Fund.

8

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

OMT announces, in a press release issued on 17 November 2026, that four categories of insured persons can pay their contributions and amounts due to the National Social Security Fund in its centres or through the OMT Pay application. Moukhtars, insured pensioners, voluntary insured persons and doctors are the designated public. The operator mentions the affiliate number, called Client ID, and the contributor category among the necessary information. These are payments to the CNSS, not benefits to insured persons.

What OMT announces for CNSS contributions

The new precision relates to the two channels announced by the company: its centres and its application. It cannot be said that all the formalities of the Fund can be completed on a telephone or that each individual file is immediately recognized by the service. This presentation is based on the operator’s announcement; it is not an independent application test.

The affiliation number and category are used to identify the file concerned. However, the announcement does not provide a complete path: it does not detail any costs, any items that may be claimed, or the time frame for registration of the payment by the Fund. Before using the service, these conditions and the eligibility of the file must be verified with OMT and CNSS.

Wider launch on 11 November

The transfer company payment was presented on November 11, with four partners: OMT, Bob Finance, Whish Money and Cash Plus. According to the launch report, the first phase covered the same four categories, representing approximately 65,000 people. The general manager of the CNSS, Mohammad Karaki, announced 115 successful operations. This figure describes transactions on that date, not a current number of users.

The Minister of Labour, Mohammad Haidar, explained this limited start by the technical readiness of the files. Enlargement to include students, drivers and businesses was envisaged after the necessary adjustments. These prospects are not valid for confirmation of their access today. The OMT communication of 17 November retains the perimeter of the four initial categories.

Do not confuse payment with entitlement

An additional settlement network may avoid moving to an office of the Fund. It is not sufficient to establish the amount due in each case or to decide a dispute over the insured’s rights. The payment channel and the social security rules are two distinct issues.

Similarly, the announcement of a function in OMT Pay does not prove that the other three partners offer exactly the same digital route. The joint launch of a transfer company payment and operator-specific communication should not be merged into an undocumented single procedure.

Lebanese Book Tickets, archival photograph published in May 2020. Unestablished shooting date. Monetary illustration, without representation of a partner window. François el Bacha / Libnanews.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews