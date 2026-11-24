The Gaza Ministry of Interior announces the death of Naim Abu Nahl. Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel Katz confirm that the Israeli army killed him.

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The Gaza Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday 24 November the death of Naïm Mohammed Abu Nahl, Director General of Internal Security in the enclave. He attributed his death to an Israeli strike in western Gaza City. Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, then confirmed that the Israeli army had killed Abu Nahl.

Two announcements that appoint the same person

The ministry in Gaza reported that Abu Nahl was 50 years old and had the rank of brigadier. He does not specify the exact time of his death. In a first communication, the Israeli army and the Shin Bet said they targeted a Hamas official without naming him. The joint statement by Netanyahu and Katz, reproduced by several Israeli media, then identified Abu Nahl as the head of Hamas’ internal security service and claimed the operation.

A separate episode of morning strikes

The death announced by the ministry concerns a strike in Gaza City. The earlier statement issued by the Palestinian agency WAFA concerned two strikes in other areas, in Wadi Gaza and Al-Mawasi, and one death following injuries previously sustained in Jabaliya. Their balance sheets don’t have the same perimeter.

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