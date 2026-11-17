Charles Hage announced the adoption of a revision of ITU resolution 159 for Lebanon. Funding and modalities remain to be specified.

8

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Telecommunications Minister Charles Hage announced Tuesday, 17 November, since Doha, the adoption of a revision of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Resolution 159 to support the reconstruction and modernization of Lebanese networks. This announcement marks a diplomatic breakthrough; However, it is not accompanied by any amount of funding or schedule of work.

In his message on X,taken up by the National Information AgencyThe Minister thanked Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United States for their support, as well as Qatar for its welcome. It places this decision in the work of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, PP-26.

A proposal for reconstruction

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority presented the11 november the content of the lebanese proposalthen accepted for examination. She recalled that the resolution, adopted in 2006, had not been updated since 2014. The revision responds to the damage suffered by the networks since 2024 and to the pressure on the equipment of the areas hosting displaced persons.

The project targeted an ITU programme for Lebanon over the period 2027–30. It involved network rehabilitation, emergency preparedness, regulatory strengthening, cybersecurity and digital skills. It also provided for an update of the damage assessment, the search for partners and funding, as well as an annual monitoring of the resources mobilized and the remaining needs.

Do not confuse adoption with available funding

These elements describe the proposal made public on 11 November, not a reading of the final text adopted. Theregister of ITU proposalsa revision of Lebanese document 108 on resolution 159. The ministerial announcement of 17 November does not detail any changes made during the negotiations.

At this stage, no contract for work, disbursement or re-service schedule is announced in the documents consulted. For subscribers, it is therefore not possible to deduct any immediate improvement in debit, coverage or rates. The next expected clarifications relate to the final text, the selected projects and the resources actually committed.

Illustration: cellular antenna, photo archive Libnanews undated. It does not show the Doha conference or any project related to that decision. © Libnanews Archives; individual photographer not informed.

Une question sur cet article ?Demander à Libnanews