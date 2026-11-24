IOM recorded 304,520 persons still internally displaced on 28 October 2026. Over and above the reported returns, housing, water systems, schools and care are prerequisites for sustainable resettlement. Rent aid, humanitarian appeal and financing of public works projects do not cover the same needs.

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The International Organization for Migration recorded 304,520 persons still displaced inside Lebanon on 28 October, compared with some 360,000 cited by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in August. The gap does not tell how many families have found a home where they can stay. Between aid for rent paid for a few months and public works which can take much longer, neither the beneficiaries nor the budgets nor the results are counted in the same way.

The majority of IDPs do not live in a reception centre

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) survey, published on 29 October, is the latest comparable national assessment identified in its public series. It refers to 11,210 persons accommodated in 138 collective centres and 293,310 internally displaced persons outside those facilities. In other words, more than 96 per cent of the displaced persons monitored do not appear in the count of centres. This distribution does not indicate how much rent is paid, living with relatives or in precarious accommodation. On the other hand, it shows why the number of places in the centres is not sufficient to assess housing needs.

Distance counts too. In the same survey, 73 per cent of IDPs changed governorates. IOM estimates that 81 per cent of those who fled Nabatiyah governorate left another governorate. The temporary accommodation therefore moves part of the demand for schools, care and water to the receiving communes, while the original localities must restore their own services. The geographical distribution of the survey helps to distinguish these needs without setting the amounts to be allocated.

The 360,000 people that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said were still displaced on 18 August correspond to a previous situation. IOM’s national balance sheet then increased to 341,228 on 15 September and to 329,686 on 29 September. The UN Secretary-General’s report released in November quotes the latest September figure: the most recent date of the report does not turn this data into a new measure. The figure at the end of October also does not include all those who have fled since the fighting began, nor those who have gone abroad.

At the same time, IOM reports that 964,689 internally displaced persons had started to return to their original communities as of the date of its last survey. It’s a movement indicator, not a resettlement report. In its September observations to the South and Nabatiyah, UNHCR described households returning for lack of adequate housing, services or resources. It also refers to returns motivated by the inability to continue paying for accommodation elsewhere. A person may therefore have returned to his locality without having found the conditions that would allow him to remain there.

Rent aid helps you leave a shelter, not repair a house

On 13 November, the Ministry of Social Affairs and UNHCR announced aid of $280 per month for six months for 2,700 Lebanese displaced families, starting with about 1,800 households living in collective centres. It is a transitional housing aid for the selected households, not a compensation scale for destruction. The proposed accommodation must be verified before an agreement is signed and payments begin. The 2,700 families constitute the announced perimeter of the scheme, not a number of households that have already received the money.

The priority given to the centres responds to an immediate need: to allow households that cannot return to leave collective housing. But IOM’s national figure indicates that most of the displacement is taking place elsewhere. A family with relatives is not counted among the residents of a centre. However, it may need affordable housing close to the school, care or work. The figure of 2,700 families cannot be compared directly with 304,520 displaced persons to calculate a coverage rate: the units and criteria are not the same.

Another question is the anticipated six-month period. If the original housing has not been rehabilitated and the household’s income is not sufficient to recover its rent on its own at the end of the aid, the individual housing has not resolved the issue of return. There is no general schedule for the rehabilitation of private housing as a result of the announcement of this scheme.

A habitable home is not enough when services are lacking

UNHCR ‘ s observations and UNICEF ‘ s assessment make it possible to distinguish two levels of reparation. There is what makes it possible to live in the housing itself, and then what makes it possible to keep in time: a functioning water service, an accessible school and care at a reasonable distance. If one of these services is missing, the cost of returning may move to the household, for example in the form of daily transport or water purchases.

In its September progress report, UNICEF reported that in August and September more than 30 water station repair and maintenance interventions were undertaken to maintain the supply of more than 354,000 people, including internally displaced persons. This figure covers the users concerned by these interventions: it is not the number of people returning home, nor is it a count of municipalities where all the facilities have been rehabilitated. The same report notes that the operating costs, fuel requirements and infrastructure damage continue to affect services.

The situation is comparable for the school. The evaluation published in September by the Ministry of Education with UNICEF support covered 1,089 educational facilities. There are 436 damaged facilities and 37 destroyed. It documents the degradation of the park examined, not the number of classes that would now be lacking in each locality. Clearing a school that has served as a shelter also does not guarantee a resumption of classes: depending on the building, it may still be necessary to repair, refit and organize the reception of students.

From humanitarian needs to reconstruction, separate budgets

For the period from September to December, the supplement to the Lebanon Response Plan amounts to $385.88 million in funding requirements for priority interventions for 732,125 people. It’s a call for funding, not the amount received. The target audience exceeds those still displaced on the date of the October survey: the plan includes, inter alia, people returning to their communities and other vulnerable populations. Support for rent, small repairs to shelters and restoration of services are among the interventions planned. The plan does not promise the reconstruction of every destroyed dwelling.

The LEAP loan comes under another scheme. Approved in June 2025, its initial funding of $250 million is to support the rehabilitation of infrastructure and utilities under the responsibility of the Development and Reconstruction Council. It is neither a rent envelope nor a compensation fund for the owners. The World Bank visit announced on 16 November focused on accelerating the implementation of existing projects. The Bank’s financial register shows approximately $4.41 million disbursed on the loan. This amount does not indicate which facilities are reopened: a lender’s disbursement, a contract awarded and a new operational facility are three distinct steps.

The destroyed housing stock remains of another magnitude. In the report of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the National Council for Scientific Research of Lebanon estimates that approximately 36,000 housing units have been destroyed in the southern governorates and Nabatiyah. This is an estimate of damage, not the number of households eligible for assistance. Nor does the report indicate how many of these dwellings have been rebuilt since the survey.

In order to assess progress in the coming months, three measures will therefore be more instructive than a total of returns taken in isolation: the number of families actually settled and the duration of their accommodation, the return to service of the equipment on which they depend and the state of the housing repairs. The decrease in the number of displaced persons is a signal. Finding a roof, water and school without being forced to leave is another.

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